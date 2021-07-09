Athlete of the Year: Garamendi continues to sprint ahead after losing out on water polo, wrestling in 2021

In May of 2019, Jack Garamendi got a first-hand look at what it takes to be a champion. As a freshman, Garamendi was the young runner on a Calaveras boys’ track team filled with experienced stars.
Calaveras went to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section track and field championships and left with a blue banner. Garamendi helped play a role in securing the championship, but he wasn’t the one the rest of the team was leaning on, as that was filled by the upperclassmen.
By the time his junior season came, Garamendi not only showed himself to be one of the top runners in the Mother Lode League, but when Calaveras is able to once again battle for a section title in the spring of 2022, he will be the one out front and leading the charge.
Calaveras head track and field coach Doug Avrit has seen many athletes go from being just another member on the team, to being a leader, and that’s something he witnessed from Garamendi in 2021.
“First of all, Jack is a joy to coach, and Jack is a leader on our team by example,” Avrit said. “Because he shows up every day and works hard, and because he is our top sprinter, and because he is such an easy-going and likeable young man, others on the team look up to him and want to follow what he does. This is a very enviable thing for a coach to have someone of his stature leading your team.”
After missing all of his sophomore track and field season due to COVID-19, Garamendi dominated as a junior in the shortened season. While competing in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash, along with the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays, Garamendi ended the year with 14 first-place finishes and placed second eight times and third four times.
“I feel fortunate that I was able to have a track season at all,” Garamendi said. “Overall, I am really pleased with my season and how well my teammates performed. It was a very short, but very sweet season.”
Losing a lot
Garamendi suffered a few devastating losses during his junior year. However, none of them came on the track. After missing out on his sophomore year of track, Garamendi, a three-sport athlete, was looking forward to getting back to normal, which would include returning to the pool for water polo and to the mats for wrestling.
But as was the case for many athletes in 2020-21, Garamendi was not able to compete in his fall and winter sport of choice.
“I was frustrated not competing in water polo and wrestling,” Garamendi said. “I love those sports, too.”
With no water polo and no wrestling, Garamendi couldn’t help but think his junior track season would also be taken away. Even when word started to spread that all spring sports would return, Garamendi didn’t allow himself to get his hopes up. Nevertheless, in the early months of 2021, Garamendi began training for a track season that may or may not happen.
“I started running on my own in February to start getting ready,” Garamendi said. “Eventually, I began running with others who also wanted to get in shape before the preseason officially started. I was very worried our season would be canceled because it was an unpredictable time. I feel very lucky that I got the season that I got.”
Avrit had several concerns heading into the track season, but the physical shape of Garamendi was not one of them.
“He just wants to get better and thus, he is a dedicated athlete who is willing to do anything you may ask him to do,” Avrit said. “Jack did come out about a month before the season began and we were able to work on some just general conditioning workouts so that he was pretty much ready to go in our shortened season. Jack is someone who, if he does go on vacation and you write him up a program to follow, he will do so and you know he will. This makes for a great athlete/coach relationship.”
No time for second
In a normal track and field season, an athlete will get the opportunity to compete in typically more than a dozen races to hone their skills. However, 2021 was anything but normal. Garamendi only got to compete in three league clusters, two invitationals and the league finals. Because of the shortened season, Garamendi didn’t have time to worry about easing into things.
With no section championship up for grabs, Garamendi’s goal was to become a league champion. Yet training too hard in such a short amount of time could easily have led to an injury, which could have sidelined Garamendi and taken away his championship dreams.
“I was not worried about training too hard before the league finals,” Garamendi said. “I trusted that my body and conditioning would see me through. I was fully ready for the Mother Lode League finals. I would have preferred a normal season, but that wasn’t in the cards.”
Garamendi only competed in the 100-meter dash twice and in his first attempt, he placed second with a personal-record time of 11.62. In the only other time he ran the 100, Garamendi took first in 11.65.
The main solo races Garamendi participates in are the 200- and 400-meter dash. He finished the year with six first-place finishes in the 200 and three first-place finishes in the 400. The final time he ran the 200 against league opponents was at the league finals and he took first in 22.85. However, unlike most who would have an ear-to-ear smile having just taken first in league, Garamendi had trouble keeping the look of dissatisfaction off his face.
“I was upset because I had been training so hard and really wanted to PR,” Garamendi said about trying to break his personal record of 22.75. “Yes, I do tend to get upset at myself when I don’t perform the way I had envisioned. But I know that mindset is not great for sprinting, so I do my best to get out of that mindset as quickly as I can.”
The frown changed back into a smile when he crossed the finish line following his first-place time of 52.35 in the 400. Garamendi ended the Mother Lode League finals with two first-place finishes, one third-place finish (4x100 relay) and one second-place finish (4x400 relay).
“I am very happy that I got two golds, a silver and a bronze at the Mother Lode League finals,” Garamendi said. “Getting a medal in each of my four races was a perfect way to end the season.”
Avrit has no complaints for the results Garamendi got during his junior year and knows that with one year left of running, breaking records and winning championships are still available for the taking.
“The results he produced this year were a result of his work ethic and desire to compete at a high level,” Avrit said. “He has the desire to do well and is motivated to improve, which is another reason he is such a joy to coach. He is fun to watch run because you can see the passion he brings. Like an old coach of mine once said, ‘He puts butts in the seats!’ He will most certainly be a cornerstone of our team next year and with good health, he will compete at a high level.”
Running to whatever’s next
Garamendi is proud of his track and field accomplishments of 2021, but he is already starting to focus on his senior year and what he can do on not only the track, but on the mat and in the water. With one year of high school athletics remaining, Garamendi wants to pack in as much as possible.
“My motivation is to treat every day at practice, every meet, every race and every game as if it could be the last one that I will get,” Garamendi said. “I will appreciate every chance I have to compete.”
Even though he’s currently not competing in any sport, Garamendi focuses on his fitness every day.
So, what’s his secret to staying in such good shape?
“Pushups and broccoli are my secret sauce,” Garamendi said.
Like many high school students, Garamendi is enjoying his summer vacation before returning to Calaveras for his senior year. But as much as he enjoys the relaxation that comes with vacation, he’s also counting down the days to when he can return to competition and enjoy his final year as a Calaveras student-athlete.
“I am proud to be part of the Calaveras athletic tradition and represent my high school,” Garamendi said. “Through sports at Calaveras, I have learned about hard work, commitment, and the camaraderie that comes from being on sports teams. I cannot wait for next year.”