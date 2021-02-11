The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the west slope of the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet in elevation from 12 p.m. on Thursday until 4 a.m. on Friday.
Snow accumulations of between 6 and 13 inches are expected, with localized amounts up to 19 inches.
“The heaviest snow is expected during the evening hours into the early part of the overnight hours with snow diminishing by Friday morning,” the NWS advisory reads. “Snow levels will be 5,000 to 6,000 feet with the majority of the accumulation expected above 6,000 feet. Mountain travel will be difficult, with chain controls and reduced visibility.”
Winter weather advisories are issued when periods of snow are expected to cause primarily travel difficulties.
“Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving,” the advisory reads. “The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.”
Between 12 and 18 inches of snow is expected at Ebbetts Pass from Thursday through Friday. More wet weather is forecast for Saturday and Monday.