The body of a young boy was recovered from Lake Camanche on July 18 after his tragic drowning the previous day.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office dive team located and recovered the body of a 14-year-old male at 7:20 p.m. after a day of searching for the boy who “disappeared in the water” in front of his family on Sunday evening, according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District chief Richard Dickinson, who was at the scene.
The search for the missing boy was called off and became a body recovery operation Sunday evening after he did not resurface from the water.
East Bay Municipal Utility District rangers and an Amador County Sheriff's Office marine safety unit were also involved in the search efforts, alongside the Calaveras County Sheriff’s dive team. In addition to the divers, “remote-operated underwater sonar and surface sonar units were used,” according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office PIO Lt. Greg Stark.
Stark confirmed the drowning, saying that “the subject was found approximately 200 yards offshore (in) about 6 to 8 feet of water.”
Dickinson posted details regarding the tragic incident on Facebook, stating that “the mother and father were allowed to say goodbye to their son,” and “extended family members were allowed to say goodbye to the child.” The emotional post thanked the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office dive team “for locating and recovering the child” and also thanked firefighters who he said, “pulled up to the incident and put their water fins and face masks on, immediately jumped into the water, and started searching for the missing child approximately 200 feet out in the lake.”
Dickinson’s post also thanked fire chaplain Dick Brown “for being with the family during this difficult time,” and stated, “All of us [first responders] hurt for the family. Most of us have children, and it is so difficult on this type of incident.”
The identity of the boy has not been released.