The body of a young boy was recovered from Lake Camanche on July 18 after his tragic drowning the previous day. 

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office dive team located and recovered the body of a 14-year-old male at 7:20 p.m. after a day of searching for the boy who “disappeared in the water” in front of his family on Sunday evening, according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District chief Richard Dickinson, who was at the scene. 

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

