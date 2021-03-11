The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating two missing men, though the cases do not appear to be related.
Eduardo Martinez Perez, 31, of Bakersfield, went missing on March 5 in the Sno-Park area in Tuolumne County. His last known intended destination was Montana.
Officials say Perez’s vehicle was found parked near the snow sports area, located in the Stanislaus National Forest, but he was not found during an intensive several-day search.
The second missing man, 36-year-old Stacey Jordan, was reported missing on Monday after allegedly telling a friend that he was going to the “high mountains.”
Officials say at the time of the report, Jordan had not been seen or heard from in four days.
“He has visited both the Groveland and Pinecrest areas and may have intended on visiting either,” a sheriff’s office press release states.
Jordan is described as a Black, male adult, 5-feet, 11-inches tall with a thin build, dreadlocks and likely wearing “Rasta” style clothing. He is known to drive a 2005, gold-colored Chevrolet Tahoe with a California license plate number 8TUU915, though it may also be displaying a temporary paper plate, number AB41W43.
Anyone with any information regarding either of these men are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (209) 533-5815.