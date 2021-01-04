1
The Calaveras County Public Health Division recently announced that two free COVID-19 testing events will be held in the county this week.

On Wednesday, testing will be available at the San Andreas Library from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., and on Thursday, testing will be available at the Armory in Copperopolis from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

“No appointment is needed,” a statement from public health reads. “Register ahead and show up anytime during testing hours. People can register using a QR code or by visiting https://bit.ly/3h1pTMT. Masks covering your nose and mouth are required.”

Other dates and locations for free testing will be announced soon.

Residents are especially encouraged to get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms, have had close contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19 or have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare provider.

