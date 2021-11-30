Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) recently hosted Dinner with a Scientist, an exciting event for 4th-12th grade students from Calaveras and Amador county schools to “enjoy dinner and an evening with local scientists in a professional environment.”
The event, which took place on Nov. 18 at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, brought together students, teachers, and professionals in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) industries from the area, nearby counties, and even neighboring states.
In a statement by CCOE, the event was called a “huge success,” with unprecedented attendance. There were “over 175 attendees at the event,” according to a press release. The release also noted that this was the first in-person event organized by the Office of Education since March 2020.
The evening featured a three-course meal, donated by a local food vendor and catered by Murphys Historic Hotel, with students and teachers dining at round tables in the covered outdoor building, which doubles as a barn during the county fair.
The keynote speaker was Calaveras Public Health Officer, Dr. René Ramirez, who “shared his personal story and experiences that led him into the medical field,” according to CCOE. He also told students to “be curious and try new things,” and that “every time anyone tries something new, that is science.”
Other STEM professionals at the event included health care practitioners, professors, horticulturists, ecologists, archaeologists, and engineers from various fields including civil, water, environmental, electronic, mechanical, and even space system and missile engineering. The professionals presented demonstrations at “scientist tables” for children to learn about their field of work.
Groups of up to 10 students at a time were paired with a scientist/STEM professional, and given 30 minutes to ask questions “about the scientist’s career, demonstrations provided and college pathways.” Students were given the opportunity to speak with each participating scientist.
CCOE stated, “The intent of this event is to inspire young minds in scientific realms and give them an opportunity to explore new ideas.”