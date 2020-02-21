Calaveras County Animal Services removed 47 animals from a residence in the Copperopolis lakeside community of Poker Flat Thursday after a complaint was filed that the animals were in poor living conditions, Animal Services Manager Evan Jacobs announced in a news release.
Animal Services has not commented on the types of animals that were confiscated or if any charges have been filed against an owner, but reported that the animals were found at the residence in the 700 block of Uncle Billy Court with no water available to them.
The house was red-tagged by Calaveras County Code Enforcement for not having water connected, among other violations, according to Jacobs.
All of the animals are in the care of Animal Services, located at 901 Jeff Tuttle Drive in San Andreas.
The shelter is currently at capacity, Jacobs stated, and in need of supplies including towels, potty pads, news paper, litter pans, and toys for small dogs and cats. Donations can be dropped off directly or shipped to the shelter.