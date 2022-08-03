Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, July 25
Burglary
11:57 a.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 49.
Burglary
2:13 p.m., Glencoe – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Stormy Lane.
Theft
3:46 p.m., Camp Connell – Theft; packages stolen. Report taken. Yana Lane.
Tuesday, July 26
Disturbance
7:59 a.m., Wilseyville – Disturbance; arrest made. Blue Mountain Road.
Vandalism
10:33 a.m., Arnold – Vandalism; damage to a donation box. Report taken. Blagen Road and White Pines Park.
Burglary
6:23 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Whiskey Slide Road.
Wednesday, July 27
Theft
3:04 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; mailbox open and mail missing. Ponderosa Way.
Vandalism
3:08 p.m., West Point – Vandalism; report taken. West Point Pioneer Road.
Theft
4:18 p.m., Camp Connell – Theft; shoplifting. Report taken. Highway 4.
Thursday, July 28
Theft
8:22 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Boating accident
7:25 p.m., Copperopolis – Boating accident; report taken. O’Byrnes Ferry Road.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
9:30 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made. Country View Drive.
Friday, July 29
Theft
2:28 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Theft; no report taken. Liberty Valley Road.
Prowling
3:07 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Prowling; no report taken. Howard Lane.
Suspicious circumstances
5:40 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; tenant left items behind overnight that were taken and not by the tenant. Report taken. Oak Street.
Saturday, July 30
Burglary
10:28 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Pardini Place.
Battery
12:57 p.m., Murphys – Battery; arrest made. Mitchler Avenue.
Vandalism
8:43 p.m., Avery – Vandalism; residence damaged. Report taken. Moran Road.
Sunday, July 31
Disturbance
8:48 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. Market Street.
Burglary
1:31 p.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. West Point Pioneer Road.
Disturbance
8:03 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; no report taken. Little John and Town Square roads.
Felony Booking Log
Tuesday, July 26
Sean Michael Cox, 48, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. at the 4400 block of Murphys Grade Road in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Stan L. Saulsbury, 52, was arrested at 10 a.m. at the 5900 block of Blue Mountain Road in Wilseyville and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Thongleaune Phovisay, 45, was arrested at 4 p.m. at the 2200 block of Berkesey Drive in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Wednesday, July 27
David Lee Foster, 41, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. at Barney Way and Highway 26 in West Point and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Thursday, July 28
Jonathan Eugene Sullivan, 38, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. the 1300 block of Country View Drive in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and forging or altering a vehicle registration.
Chelsea Charlene Bonner, 31, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. the 1300 block of Country View Drive in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Saturday, July 30
Mark Anthony Sala, 60, was arrested at 8 a.m. at the 18300 block of Jesus Maria Road in Mokelumne Hill and booked on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and intentional cruelty to animals.
Sunday, July 31
Ryan James Priest, 35, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. at Starbucks in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer.
Danna Lee Goatley, 62, was arrested at 10:23 p.m. at the 3900 block of Arrowhead Street in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of vandalism of $400 or more.