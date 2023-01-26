A Lodi woman was recently arrested for suspected theft and illegal drug possession in Valley Springs.
Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a woman by the name of Rehnee Briggs, 36, on Jan. 19.
Sheriff’s deputies made contact with Briggs at a shopping center located off of Highway 26 in Valley Springs after a citizen report stated that she was slumped over in her car, according to the sheriff’s office.
“While speaking to Suspect Briggs, the deputy noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column. Suspect Briggs was asked to step out of the vehicle to allow the deputy to conduct a search. The deputy located additional drug paraphernalia and suspect Briggs's sweatshirt pocket and stolen mail inside the vehicle containing the names of more than 16 people,” a sheriff’s office news release reads.
Additional deputies arrived to conduct an extensive search of the vehicle, where multiple stolen items were reportedly found including military medals, military dog tags, and 23 grams of methamphetamine.
Briggs was subsequently arrested and booked on multiple charges including felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, felony transportation of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor of receiving known stolen property among other charges.
The sheriff’s office has stated that the investigation is ongoing, which includes locating the rightful owners of the stolen mail and military medals.
“The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizen for reporting the suspicious behavior that led to the arrest of the suspect. Citizens are the eyes and ears of the community. If you see something that you believe is related to a crime, please, immediately call the Sheriff’s Office,” the release reads.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
