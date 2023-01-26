A Lodi woman was recently arrested for suspected theft and illegal drug possession in Valley Springs. 

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a woman by the name of Rehnee Briggs, 36, on Jan. 19.

27 stolen medals

The stolen items recovered from Briggs’s vehicle. 
