A boil water notice was issued for all Angels Camp water customers on Monday after a water line was accidentally broken by Pacific Gas & Electric Co. workers.
“PG&E crews working to replace power poles broke an unmarked water line at around 8:30 a.m. today, which caused a disruption in water service for customers who live on the north end of Angels Camp,” a press release from the city states. “Public Works crews were able to quickly isolate the break, however, the city has issued a boil water notice for all customers out of an abundance of caution.”
The city will now conduct state-mandated bacteriological testing, which usually takes place within two to three days. If the results are negative after the testing is completed, the boil water notice will be lifted.
Angels Camp residents are advised to heat tap water for one minute with a rolling boil to kill bacteria and other organisms. The water should be allowed to cool before drinking. Boiled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.
“Discolored water is a common occurrence after pipeline work,” the press release states. “Opening and closing valves to isolate the area of repair can cause the water flow in the pipes to speed up and slow down, which dislodges minerals from the inside walls of the pipe. These minerals can cause the water to become discolored. If customers experience discolored water, they can open an outside faucet at the lowest point on their properties and run it until the water runs clear.”
Questions and concerns can be directed to City Hall at 736-2181, or at COA@angelscamp.gov.
For more information on boil water advisories, visit cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/drinking-water-advisories/boil-water-advisory.html