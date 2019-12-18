Seasonal road and trail closures on the Stanislaus National Forest began Dec. 16 and will remain in effect until April 14, 2020, the service recently announced.
In addition to road closures, many motorized trails at elevations of 3,000 feet and higher closed Dec. 16 for the season as well. Roads and motorized trails below 3,000 feet are open all year.
On the Calaveras Ranger District, only the White Pines Lake/Sierra Logging Museum Trailhead (with access to the Arnold Rim Trail), Upper Valley View Trailhead and the San Domingo Trail are open for winter hiking. All other trails are closed for the season.
Forest roads are not maintained for winter or wet weather use. Use caution and drive defensively when traveling on open roads in the forest through the winter. Rocks, snow and ice may be encountered in the roadway. Wet, saturated roadbeds are easily damaged, which can require costly repairs to roads and adjacent resources. Snow, ice, rocks and debris may impede travel. Contact the local ranger district office for current information on road conditions before traveling in the forest.
For a full list of road and trail closures, the STF Motor Vehicle Use Map is available at any ranger district office, or online here.
If the map identifies a road as closed, regardless of whether a gate is closed and locked, the road is closed for the season. Even roads identified as being open may be hazardous due to local weather conditions, such as snow or fallen trees. Drivers and hikers are urged to be prepared.