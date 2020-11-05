The higher elevations of Calaveras County will likely see snowfall beginning Friday, and the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Northern Sierra Nevada from Friday morning through Sunday afternoon.
“The first winter storm of the season will bring periods of light to locally moderate snow to the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada and mountains of Western Plumas County Friday into the weekend,” a statement from NWS reads. “Snow levels above pass levels fall to 4000-5000 feet early Friday night. There may be some lighter precipitation by Saturday afternoon, before possible heavier additional snow moves through Saturday night through Sunday. Mountain travel delays, chain controls, and slippery road conditions are possible, especially during the overnight hours.”
The NWS forecasts that “total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches, with localized amounts up to 21 inches, are possible.”
Ebbetts, Monitor and Sonora passes are scheduled to close Friday morning at 10 a.m. in anticipation of the storm.
“This is not the full-seasonal closure at this time,” Caltrans Spokesman Warren Alford said. “Crews will inspect the routes on Monday to determine when and if the passes can be reopened this season.”
Precipitation is much needed in Calaveras County, which is currently experiencing moderate drought.
This article was updated with additional information on pass closures.