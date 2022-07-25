A Mokelumne Hill man died over the weekend in a single-car collision on French Gulch Road.
Aidan McGee, 22, succumbed to his injuries while being transported for treatment after his vehicle, a 2012 Honda Civic, collided with a fence and a tree.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Mokelumne Hill man died over the weekend in a single-car collision on French Gulch Road.
Aidan McGee, 22, succumbed to his injuries while being transported for treatment after his vehicle, a 2012 Honda Civic, collided with a fence and a tree.
Authorities say McGee was driving west on French Gulch Road, west of Murphys Grade Road, just before the accident occurred. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived at the scene at approximately 1:15 a.m. on July 23.
It is unknown whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the collision, according to the CHP.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.