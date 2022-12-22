Sheriff’s Log
Monday, Dec. 12
Vandalism
2:12 a.m., Angels Camp – Vandalism; report taken. Gun Club Road.
Disturbance
9:03 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Disturbance; arrest made. Borrego Road.
Suspicious person
9:18 p.m., Arnold – Suspicious person; contacted subject for trespassing. Citation issued. Highway 4.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Subject arrested
11:37 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; East St. Charles Street.
Burglary
1:29 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. South Railroad Flat and Swiss Ranch roads.
Battery
4:40 p.m., West Point – Battery; report taken. Pine Cone Lane.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Disturbance
7:57 a.m., Jenny Lind – Disturbance; no report taken. Adams Road.
Theft
11:46 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; no report taken. Cedar Way.
Fraud
2:49 p.m., Murphys – Fraud; no report taken. Snowberry Court.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Suspicious person
1:32 p.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious person; male yelling in a store. Arrest made. Spangler Lane.
Vandalism
1:44 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. Gold Strike Road.
Suspicious person
8:03 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made. Highway 12.
Friday, Dec. 16
Fraud
8:22 a.m., Murphys – Fraud; report taken. Snowberry Court.
Littering
11:33 a.m., Valley Springs – Littering; illegal dumping on video. Report taken. Highway 12.
Battery
8:01 p.m., Angels Camp – Battery; report taken. Stallion Way.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Disturbance
9:32 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; child custody issues. No report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Suspicious person
3:25 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; unknown person knocking on the door. Gone on arrival of deputy. No report taken. Bright Star Road.
Battery
9:42 p.m., Arnold – Battery; altercation reported. Report taken. Middle Drive.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Theft
10:58 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; theft of wallet reported. No report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Disturbance
11 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; verbal altercation reported. No report taken. Cassidy Road.
Disturbance
9:08 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. O Rielly Street.
Felony Booking Log
Thursday, Dec. 15
Reed Thomas Knittel, 18, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. at the 3500 block of Arrowhead Street in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of violating probation and failure to appear on a felony charge.
Cristie Marie Stewart, 41, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. at the 800 block of Prussian Hill Road in Mokelumne Hill and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize and failure to appear on a felony charge.
Enrique Julian Espiritu, 32, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. at Kwik Serv in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge, violating probation, transporting a controlled substance, and possessing a controlled substance for sale.
Brant Alan Steiger, 46, was arrested at 12100 block of Pattison Road in Burson and booked on suspicion of failing to appear on a felony charge.
Blake Albert Macierez, 33, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. at the 1800 block of Manzanita Drive in Arnold and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Friday, Dec. 16
Maria Zuniga Barajas, 41, was arrested at 8 a.m. at the 6000 block of Quartz Mine Road in Mountain Ranch and booked on suspicion of illegally possessing an assault weapon.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Nathan Charles Rowe, 31, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. at the 0 block of West St. Charles Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of smuggling a controlled substance into a jail or prison.