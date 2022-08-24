Calaveras County Planning Commission
Thurs., Aug. 25, 9 a.m.
Thurs., Aug. 25, 9 a.m.
Board of Supervisors Chambers, Government Center
891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas
Mark Twain Union Elementary School District Board
Thurs., Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m.
Copperopolis Elementary
217 School St., Copperopolis
Meetings are subject to change. Check official websites for confirmation.
