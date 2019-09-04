The City of Angels Camp will no longer be contributing financially to its county-run branch library due to a recent shift in budgetary objectives.
In a news release, the Angels Camp Friends of the Library expressed their “deep disappointment with the council for its failure to support the branch library.”
The non-profit organization, formed over 15 years ago to aid the library in its financial needs, claimed they were not given the opportunity to argue in the library’s favor before funding was withdrawn.
However, a response to the news release issued by City Administrator Melissa Eads stated that “no one from the library system was present” during the city’s “well publicized” 2019/2020 budget hearings.
“It’s unfortunate that we receive this news from the Friends of the Library via a press releases [sic],” Mayor Amanda Folendorf stated in the response. “The City would have been open to a meeting to discuss possible options. We are in a financial transitional period here at The City. The City Council working with Administration focused this year’s efforts to increase support to sustain essential services such as public safety and roads. It’s been challenging to find ways to sustain our city museum and parks as we have had to cut back in museum hours and staffing too.”
According to Eads, the city contributed $500 to $1,000 monthly to the library beginning in 2003, per the request of county administration.
Those funds provided at least one-half rental subsidy for the library, according to Friends of the Library.
“This community – taxpayers and visitors alike – deserve a public library that has the support of local elected officials,” stated the organization’s release.
Operated and managed by the Calaveras County Library System, the Angels Camp Branch Library provides free broadband, digital services and activities for children. The release stated that the library hopes to incorporate free video streaming and adult literacy classes in the near future, and possibly relocate to a facility that can better accommodate growth.
According to the release, patron visits have increased by 14% over the last three years, and attendance for weekly storytime for new mothers and preschoolers has increased by 24% over the last two years.
“Today, public libraries are the one place without a price tag where anyone can go to use a computer, pick up a book, attend a community meeting, access early childhood materials for the homeschooler, attend Story Time with crafts and play, and much, much more,” the release stated.
“We do support the AC Branch Library and believe it to be an asset for our residents and tourists. We recognize the effort and work of the volunteers supporting the AC Branch Library,” Eads stated in response. “But the management and funding of the library is with Calaveras County and how they manage the AC Branch is in their jurisdiction. The City finances are strained, and we are in some tough spots right now trying to hire police officers, firefighters and fix potholes. Our overall infrastructure has been neglected so our efforts are focused in these areas for the next few budget years. These decisions are never easy but hopefully we are on the right track to rebuilding our city’s financial infrastructure so that we can grow our City, and services like the museum, parks and branch library will succeed.”