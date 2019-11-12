A driver was killed after his vehicle collided with a tree off State Route 26 in West Point.
On Nov. 9, an unidentified 65-year-old male was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on SR 26, when, for an unknown reason, he turned to the left and lost control of the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver was traveling at an unknown speed around 10 p.m. when he made the turn east of Niderost Lane and spun out of control across both lanes of traffic, the CHP reported. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree, causing it to overturn and come to a stop on the north side of the highway.
The driver, a resident of West Point, was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver is being withheld until notification of next of kin. The collision is still under investigation and it’s unclear as to whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.