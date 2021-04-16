Plans to upgrade track and field at Calaveras High School move ahead with loan

After Measure H did not get the 55% voter approval needed to pass while on the November ballot, Calaveras High School had to quickly move on to plan B. However, that wasn’t even a plan that was given much consideration.
Measure H would have given funding to replace Calaveras’ Frank Meyer Field, along with the running track and tennis courts. In Aug. of 2020, the field turf failed to meet proper safety regulations and was deemed condemned. Because of that, Calaveras could not host any home athletic events, which includes football, soccer and track and field.
Now, five months after Measure H did not pass, Calaveras is set to get the field it needed. In March, the Calaveras school board approved taking out a loan to replace the field and track. The proposed loan was for $1.1 million.
With the approval of the board, it was time to find a contractor who would do the work and have the job completed by Calaveras’ graduation in June. After receiving a number of bids, Valley Precision Inc. was the company the school decided would do the best job.
Upon choosing Valley Precision Inc., the school board had to again approve the company and its vision for the construction and the timeline to get it done. On April 6, the board voted 5-0 in favor of using Valley Precision Inc., for a cost of just under $900,000.
The school already had $300,000 saved and used that money as a down payment. The rest of the loan will be paid back over the next 10 years, which will come out of the school’s general fund.
The new turf is expected to last anywhere between 10 and 15 years, with the first eight years under warranty. Calaveras Unified School District Superintendent Mark Campbell hopes to avoid some of the pitfalls that came after the first turf was installed in the spring of 2005.
“We need to set money aside every year for another replacement field in 10 or 15 years,” Campbell said. “But we also need to build in a more stringent maintenance plan for greater upkeep.”
One major issue with Frank Meyer Field is the drainage system. Any large rain would result in a partially flooded field, which even led to some winter soccer games being canceled. Campbell said that will be one of the things that will be improved with this new project.
“There’s a lot of work that is going to be done with the drainage system because clearly, that was a flaw and that’s an understatement,” Campbell said. “That will be a focal point.”
The news of Calaveras’ field being replaced was relished by head boys’ soccer coach Rob Leetham. After having to practice and play home games at Toyon Middle School, Leetham is looking forward to returning to play at Frank Meyer Field in the winter of 2021.
“After all the COVID-19 bad news earlier in the year regarding our season, when we heard the news that our field was condemned it was really a gut punch,” Leetham said. “It was like, what else could possibly go wrong? We initially thought all our games would be away, but then when Toyon became an option for home games it was such a relief. But still, it will feel a lot better to see the big ‘C’ on the new field instead of a ‘T!’ We really felt like it was going to be a few years before we would get that new field. “It’s some welcome and exciting news after a year full of uncertainty.”
Calaveras had its artificial turf installed in the spring of 2005 and was at the time, the only Mother Lode League school to have a non-grass field. Now, Bret Harte, Summerville and Sonora, who joined the league in 2014, all have artificial fields. However, both Sonora and Bret Harte have already replaced their original turf.
The turf that will be installed at Frank Meyer Field is going to be a better quality and a more advanced turf that was available back in 2005.
“This is a new tougher, thicker, denser material,” Campbell said. “It should be more sustainable and longer lasting. There’s also a greater depth of biannual maintenance, so we have a plan for that. Our crew has done a phenomenal job since 2005, because we were able to squeeze 15 years out of a 10-year turf.”
One concern that was voiced was how field construction would affect the 2021 track and field season. While Calaveras will not have any home meets, the track and field athletes still use the area for practice. After losing all of the 2020 spring season due to COVID-19, making sure the track team didn’t have any issues was a topic of discussion.
“It’s a bigger picture issue that we are looking at and ultimately, that would trump anything else,” Campbell said. “But we are also having conversations about the contractors to work around track. We’d like them to do any work they can and then back off when track is practicing. We are very sensitive to the track program and want to protect that as best we can.”
The solution has been to have the field replaced first and the track will be replaced during the summer. The field is projected to be finished by June 5 and the first event held on the new turf will be Calaveras’ June 11 graduation. Construction is scheduled to begin within a week.
“We recognize that this is a multi-use field and it’s a community field,” Campbell said. “It’s not just a football field. We see this as a really important part of our community and to the point where we are willing to go deeper in debt to bring this back.”