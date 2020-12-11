The following press release was issued by Cal Fire.
SAN ANDREAS - The Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit of CAL FIRE will conduct a prescribed burn beginning Friday, December 11, 2020 through Saturday December 12, 2020. This project is in the North-Eastern portion of Calaveras County, near Winton Road just west of Hermit Springs. Approximately 30 acres of mixed chaparral will be burned to conduct live fire training. The training is designed to instruct fire line supervisors in proper
techniques to plan and conduct firing procedures during wildland fire suppression operations. During the prescribed burn, smoke may be visible in the surrounding areas.
Burning operations will be conducted from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day, contingent on favorable conditions. Resources assigned to the training burn will consist of fire engines, fire crews, and cooperating agencies.
Additional prescribed burns within the project area are anticipated throughout the winter and spring, depending upon fuel and weather conditions.
