An inmate and a correctional officer at the Calaveras County Jail had to be administered a life-saving drug to counter the effects of a suspected opioid overdose after the inmate allegedly smuggled an illegal substance into the facility.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reported that a correctional officer was conducting a routine security check at the jail early Thursday evening when they discovered an inmate, a 37-year-old woman from Murphys, lying face-down in an observation cell.
The name of the inmate has not been released, but she had been arrested under an Amador County Superior Court warrant listing two counts of felony burglary as well as a warrant issued locally for receiving known stolen property.
The officer suspected the inmate was experiencing a medical emergency, summoned additional officers and entered the cell, the sheriff’s office reported.
“While administering the medical aid, correctional officers noticed a white, powdery substance on the cell floor and moved all parties from the immediate area,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark said. “Both the correctional officer and female inmate displayed symptoms of possible exposure/overdose of an opioid. Multiple emergency doses of Narcan (Narcan/Naloxone Nasal Spray is approved for the treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose) [were] administered to the correctional officer and inmate. Both responded to the Narcan, however, they remained in medical distress and were rushed to the Mark Twain Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.”
Stark confirmed that it was the correctional officer who initially reported the inmate’s medical emergency who was affected by the unknown substance. The officer was released after treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.
“Deputies later questioned the inmate regarding the powdery substance that was observed in her cell,” Stark said. “The inmate told investigators that she was aware that she would be incarcerated due to a surrender of a bail bond and, in preparation for her incarceration, she had secreted and ‘smuggled fentanyl’ into the jail.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is stronger than morphine and heroin. The inmate reportedly admitted that she had used the drug while in her cell and had accidentally overdosed.
“While the exact transmission of the unknown substance is under investigation, one of the possibilities is it was airborne or transmitted while the correctional officer was assessing the inmate to render medical aid,” he added.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Hazardous Material Team responded to collect the unknown substance and to decontaminate all areas and staff due to possible exposure. The “extensive decontamination procedure” continued throughout the night.
The substance will be sent to the Department of Justice for further analysis, Stark said.
After being discharged from the hospital and returning to jail, the inmate was additionally charged with bringing a controlled substance into jail, assault upon a correctional officer by means likely to produce great bodily harm, possession of a controlled substance, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.