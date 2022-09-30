The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors engaged in a long discussion with chief building official Doug Oliver at the Sept. 27 meeting over the adoption of a new Calaveras County addressing code. This code would be a change to the fire and life safety chapter of Calaveras County code.

The code change revolves around assigning addresses to properties that do not have them in the county. Many properties have GPS locations instead which can lead to emergency vehicles having trouble finding the residence they have been called to.

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

