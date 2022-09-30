The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors engaged in a long discussion with chief building official Doug Oliver at the Sept. 27 meeting over the adoption of a new Calaveras County addressing code. This code would be a change to the fire and life safety chapter of Calaveras County code.
The code change revolves around assigning addresses to properties that do not have them in the county. Many properties have GPS locations instead which can lead to emergency vehicles having trouble finding the residence they have been called to.
Oliver summarized the ordinance for the Enterprise stating that it would, “[e]liminate conflicting regulations as it relates to fire safety and replaced it with language establishing a County Addressing Code in order to be more consistent with the requirements of California Fire Code and the Board of Forestry Fire Safe Regulations.”
The board expressed some of their concerns, with District 2 supervisor Jack Garamendi telling the Enterprise, “The purpose of the item was to have a consistent system in place for addresses. This is important for life and safety, and for Fire and Sheriff. My position was that considering the purpose, people should not be required to prove they have a legal easement in order to get a simple address for their property.”
He continued, “If they are seeking a permit for construction or development, they should have an easement to the property in order to get a permit. However, I felt that in order to give an address for only the purpose of public safety it should not be required.”
The board ultimately passed a modified version of the ordinance 4-1 with Garamendi voting “no.” The version that was passed, “[m]odified the requirements for an applicant to provide proof of legal access by eliminating the inclusion of the County Surveyor and limiting the information necessary to show proof to a copy of the title report and the recorded easement description,” explained Oliver.
Oliver said that language was added that gave discretion to the building official when interpreting the ordinance in a situation where mitigating factors are preventing strict enforcement of standards.
“This is common in code administration and is intended to allow flexibility when faced with unforeseen situations such as what is found on historic properties where conditions have existed for many years that do not fit in the modern scope or intention of the Code,” said Oliver.
Oliver explained that this will streamline the address process while reducing costs to the customer. The ordinance will be back on the agenda on Oct. 18.
County projects update
The board unanimously approved funding for Public Works projects that were covered in the previous BOS meeting. The projects are as follows:
• Valley Springs School Safety Improvement Project (Phase 1)
• Valley Springs School Safety Improvement Project (Phase 2)
• Pool Station Road Bikeway and Rehabilitation Project
• Rail Road Flat Road Guardrail Project
• SR 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project (Phase 2) Bike Route
• Regional Bicycle, Pedestrian, and Trails Master Plan Update
• Downtown Murphys Electric Vehicle Charging Project
• Downtown Murphys Sidewalk and Outdoor Dining Plan
• Copperopolis – Main Street and School Safety Improvement Study
• Murphys Park Pedestrian Bridge Project
Other news
The board unanimously adopted a proclamation honoring Bryant Wilson, who has worked in the Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency Behavioral Health Division for 20 years.
Wilson, after a troubled past, became a substance use disorder counselor for the county. He went on to become a licensed alcohol and drug counselor in 2011 and is now retiring from his position.
District 5 supervisor Benjamin Stopper has been unanimously appointed as the county’s 2023 CSAC Representative with District 4 supervisor Amanda Folendorf as an alternate. The position was previously held by District 3 supervisor Merita Callaway, with Stopper as the alternate.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Oct. 11 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.
