District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway gave an emotional speech at the March 22 Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting as the board adopted a proclamation “expressing Support for and Solidarity with the People of Ukraine.” Callaway explained that her grandmother was from Ukraine and that she still has family in the country.
Items passed by the Board of Supervisors
Resolution - Administrative Office (ID # 6616) (1) Authorize, by a 4/5th vote, a Budget Transfer to decrease contingencies under org. key 55260000 object code 5990 by $32,737.00 and increase expenditures under object code (5628) by $32,737.00; and (2) Direct the Auditor Controller's Office to post said Budget Transfer; and (3) Adopt a Resolution Rescinding Resolution 2013-072, and (4) Request that the Calaveras County Superior Court removes all of the fines and fees associated with the Driving Under the Influence Reporters Reward (DUIRR) Program; and (4) Donate the fines and fees previously collected under this program and held in Calaveras County DUIRR Designated Fund to the Calaveras County Community Foundation and make a public benefit finding.
Agreement - Administrative Office (ID # 6617) Authorize the Board Chair to sign an Amendment to the Agreement with Municipal Resource Group (MRG) for consulting services in an amount not to exceed $53,500 for the term of September 28, 2021 – June 30, 2023.
Resolution - Clerk of the Board of Supervisors (ID # 6579) Adopt a resolution finding that the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency continues to present imminent risks to the health or safety of attendees without a teleconference participation option.
Action Item - Economic & Community Development (ID # 6594) Accept the 2022 Calaveras County Parks & Recreation Commission Annual Report.
Agreement - Economic & Community Development (ID # 6602) 1) Make public benefit finding; and 2) By a 4/5 vote approve and authorize the Board Chair to sign the Lease Agreement with San Andreas Recreation and Park District for Neilsen Park with a term ending June 30, 2041.
Resolution - Elections (ID # 6607) Adopt a Resolution to rescind Resolution No. 20200714r074 and re-establish compensation rates for election officers.
Agreement - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6592) Authorize the Director of the Health and Human Services Agency to execute an Agreement with Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA) for funding in the amount of $97,242 for the period of September 15, 2021, through June 30, 2026, for the purpose of delivering services to eligible community members who lack stable housing.
Agreement - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6600) Authorize the Board Chair to sign the Dual Language Learner Pilot Expansion Phase Funding Agreement with First 5 California resulting in revenue in the amount of $119,772.50 over the period of January 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022.
Action Item - Public Works (ID # 6588) Authorize a refund of Road Impact Mitigation Fees and Valley Springs Benefit Basin Fees associated with Assessor's Parcel Number 074-019-002 in the amount of $5,691 to Rhonda Neufeld.