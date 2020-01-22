Angels Camp has long list of economic development projects for 2020

The City of Angels has a range of private and public economic development projects planned for 2020.
The long-awaited James B. Dalton Medical Offices of the Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center in Angels Camp are in final planning stages, according to Amy Augustine, contract planner with the city. Located on the corner of Main Street and Stanislaus Street, the nearly 10,000-square-foot facility will offer primary care, pediatrics, women’s health and telehealth services, in addition to outpatient laboratory services.
The expansion of the clinic had a price tag of $8 million, $2.4 million of which was raised by local community members with the MTMC Foundation, according to Nicki Stevens, MTMC spokeswoman.
Pending final approval from the state, the offices are expected to open sometime next week, Stevens said.
A new streetlight has been activated at the intersection to mitigate anticipated impacts of increases in traffic flow, and adjacent sidewalks are being repaved.
The Mariposa Amador Calaveras Tuolumne (MACT) Health Board Inc. is also opening a new dental clinic in its facility near the Highway 4 and 49 junction on Jan. 27.
The facility will employ one dentist, one hygienist and support staff, and expects to see between 1,200 and 1,500 established patients, according to Executive Director John Alexander.
Plans for a Native American cultural museum on an adjacent lot are also in the organization’s queue of upcoming projects, Alexander said.
A number of additional private developments in Angels Camp are in design stages.
That includes a light manufacturing facility for a company called RoofScreen to be constructed on about 5 acres next to Refuge Church off of Murphys Grade Road, according to the planning application.
The Santa Cruz-based company, which manufactures roof products such as equipment screens, metal panels, racking and platforms for mounting solar panels, will tentatively bring 15 jobs to the area.
In the city’s latest update working with Habitat for Humanity Calaveras on housing, two preliminary applicants have expressed interest in developing a single and multi-family housing development on the north side of Angels Camp, off Highway 49 on Copello Drive.
The city has received conceptual designs for a single and multi-family housing unit on Stockton Road behind Save Mart as well, Augustine said.
Augustine said she expects those concepts to be finalized into actual applications over the coming month.
“I think it’s going to be a big year of doing environmental review and approval of projects, then next year could be a really busy year building with all the interest we’ve had in new development,” Augustine said.
The city is also tackling a number of capital improvement projects listed in its five-year plan, including nearly $4 million in sidewalk construction projects slated to start this summer, according to City Manager Melissa Eads.
Delivered in partnership with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and Calaveras Council of Governments, the improvements are funded through Caltrans Active Transportation Funds and Federal Congestion Mitigation Funds.
Water and sewer projects are in environmental and design stages, including an east trunk sewer line replacement and a water treatment plant improvement project, both of which are needed to support future development in Angels Camp, according to Eads. One of the main lines for the city, the east trunk sewer line begins around Booster Way and continues to the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The line gets supercharged after heavy rains, and is in need of replacing, according to Augustine.
The city is also pursuing grant funding to make infrastructural improvements to police and fire facilities. City staff has been engaging the community in an income survey for the Community Development Block Grant Program as part of the application process, Eads said.
Utica Park may get a nearly 4-acre expansion and some improvements as well, thanks to the support of the Angels Camp Community Club, Eads said. If awarded, a grant to finance the project would improve accessibility and add a small skate park, amphitheater, trail, horseshoe pits, bocce ball court, outdoor exercise equipment, a new children’s playground and additional bathrooms near the play area. The city will have an update in March.
“The city recognizes the need to provide necessary infrastructure to support future growth and development within our community,” Eads said. “We are also working with partners such as Destination Angels Camp, our business associations, and Angels Camp Community Club, recognizing that community involvement is key to successful delivery of our capital project initiatives.”