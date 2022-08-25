At a recent star-studded Society for the Preservation and Advancement of Harmonica (SPAH) convention in Tulsa, Okla., West Point residents Nedra Russ and Julio Guerra performed onstage with a handful of other harmonica enthusiasts from around the world, rubbing elbows with legendary blues musician Charlie Musselwhite. 

Russ called the five-day convention “a super environment,” where she attended seminars, workshops, performances, swap meets, and other events.

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

