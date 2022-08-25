At a recent star-studded Society for the Preservation and Advancement of Harmonica (SPAH) convention in Tulsa, Okla., West Point residents Nedra Russ and Julio Guerra performed onstage with a handful of other harmonica enthusiasts from around the world, rubbing elbows with legendary blues musician Charlie Musselwhite.
Russ called the five-day convention “a super environment,” where she attended seminars, workshops, performances, swap meets, and other events.
Known locally and to harmonica players and fans worldwide as “The Harmonica Lady,” Russ has been recognized for her harmonica-centered podcast also called The Harmonica Lady, and is an endorsed Hohner “Juke Joint Representative,” enabling her to sell handmade necklaces that feature tiny, fully playable Hohner harmonicas and other Hohner equipment and accessories. Russ writes, sings, and plays harmonica, while husband Guerra plays electric guitar in the West Point-based band known as NJR.
Russ, a longtime member of SPAH, has attended several of the organization’s conventions, where she can usually be found teaching seminars, performing in the variety show, or at a vendor’s booth selling her signature harmonica necklaces, t-shirts, CDs, and other merchandise.
“You get and you give, and it’s phenomenal for some little teeny girl from West Point to get to go to and do,” said the petite musician, about the convention.
This year, Russ took on a special role as liaison for Grammy award-winning harmonica star Charlie Musselwhite, SPAH’s 2022 Entertainer of the Year. Russ called it “a pleasure” working with Musselwhite, whom she called “a down-to-earth person” and “one of the last living legends still touring.”
Musselwhite, considered by many to be a legend, began his career on the Chicago blues scene in the early 1960s and later moved to San Francisco, where he earned his reputation as “the new king of the blues on the West Coast,” according to the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.
As liaison to Musselwhite, Russ assisted with his merchandise sales at the convention while getting to know the star who has performed and collaborated with dozens of musical celebrities including Ben Harper, Eddie Vedder, Cyndi Lauper, Tom Waits, Bonnie Raitt, George Thorogood, and Cat Stevens.
During a filmed variety show performance, Russ and Guerra performed one of their original songs, “Bumblebee.” Host Michael Rubin introduced Russ, saying, “She and her partner, Julio InGlasses, have both been blessing SPAH for many many years because not only does she do all these things and is a wonderful harmonica player, singer, and all that good stuff—she is one of the nicest people I know.”
Russ began playing harmonica at age 12 and pursued a career in visual arts before returning to her musical roots and studying harmonica under David Barrett, of School of Blues, and Howard Levy, in the late 90s. The artist has continued to make a name for herself in both music and visual art, earning accolades in both spheres.
NJR’s first album, “Everybody’s Been Somewhere,” was ranked as the #2 People’s Choice album of 2012 by the World of Harmonica blog, and Nedra Russ was also voted #94 of the top 100 harmonica players by World of Harmonica that same year.
Russ takes what she learns at SPAH and applies it to her daily life, either through her music, visual art, or her work at the non-profit Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families, where Russ has been a longtime art and vocal teacher and has recently taken the lead on a large mural as part of a public art project, the West Point Art Path, which debuts Sept. 10.
During one event in which Russ participated, she was asked to select five things from a list of unique traits about herself, and then consider how to incorporate those into her live performances onstage.
Russ, inspired by this exercise, said, “When I go back Friday, I’m going to have my students write down 10 things that make them unique, 10 things that they feel is why they love living in West Point…then have them design their puzzle piece for the art path. … By going to this event, I learn and understand and bring that back to our community. For me, that's as important as playing and writing my own songs and music.”