Update, 7:40 p.m.:
The fire has reached 1,000 acres and is southbound from the point of origin near Walker Trail Road at a “critical rate of spread,” Cal Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore told the Enterprise.
About 300 personnel are on scene, and additional resources are being called. There’s no estimate of containment of the fire.
Kilgore asked that residents stay away from the fire area for their own protection, as well as for the protection of the firefighters battling the blaze. Calls to respond were first dispatched at approximately 4:58 p.m.
Original story:
A fire that broke out today off Walker Trail Road and Hogan Dam Road south of New Hogan Lake has reached 200 acres, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit spokesperson Emily Kilgore told the Enterprise Tuesday.
The fire is at a moderate rate of spread, and no structures are threatened at this time.
Several additional resources have been ordered to support suppression activities.
More updates will come as soon as they are provided.