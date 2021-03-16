Calaveras County Administrative Officer (CAO) Albert Alt has resigned from his position effective June 2.
The announcement came during a report on the closed session at the end of the board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
“Albert Alt tenured his resignation effective June 2, 2021, which the board accepted by unanimous vote,” Deputy Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Stacy Simpson reported. “Mr. Alt and the board mutually agreed that he would utilize existing leave until the resignation date.”
During the closed session, the board also directed staff to bring forward a resolution at the board’s next meeting appointing Deputy CAO Christa Von Latta as interim CAO.
Alt initially took the position in April of 2019. On Feb. 23, he was the subject of a public employee performance evaluation during the closed session of a board meeting.
Board Chair Ben Stopper said that he was unable to provide many details on Alt’s departure, though he did say that Alt’s resignation was submitted a few days before the meeting and that he believed that Alt was on medical leave for a short period of time prior to that.
“There’s not a lot I can say other than his resignation was received and taken by the board, we’re in agreement on the reasoning, and at this point we just wish Albert the best as he moves forward in his next endeavors,” Stopper said over the phone following the meeting. “Most of the discussion was closed session, and that’s not for public dissemination.”
Stopper said that Von Latta is a good fit for interim CAO.
“I think she’s the best fit for Calaveras County at this time,” he said. “As we look at our prospects moving forward, I definitely think that Christa Von Latta has a good amount of institutional knowledge that we need for us to continue moving forward in the best manner right now.”