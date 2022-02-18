Big changes are happening in Calaveras County’s school system. Bret Harte Union High School District (BHUHSD) superintendent of 16 years, Michael Chimente, is retiring, and county Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik will be filling the position.
The BHUHSD board unanimously selected Nanik as the district’s new superintendent at their meeting on Feb. 14. He will assume the new role on July 1, though his current term won’t end until December of this year. A new superintendent of schools will be appointed by the Calaveras County Board of Education after candidates file for the June election by March 16.
“Scott Nanik has a tremendous work ethic, is a well-respected education leader, and has a student-centered leadership style that will be pivotal in empowering Bret Harte teachers, staff, and board to move the district forward,” said Tim Taylor, hiring coordinator and Executive Director of the Small School Districts Association of California, in a press release. “I commend the staff, community, and governing board at Bret Harte for their help with selecting Scott Nanik. It truly is a special district and great opportunity for Scott to lead Bullfrog Nation.”
Nanik has been a local educator for over 21 years as a teacher, principal, director, assistant superintendent, and associate superintendent, according to the release. A longtime resident of Calaveras County, he was appointed superintendent of schools in July of 2017.
He is also the 2006 Calaveras County Teacher of the Year, 2010 Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Continuation School Administrator of the Year for Region 7, and won the coveted 2020 ACSA Bob Price Distinguished Service Award.
Nanik’s children attended Bret Harte Union High School in Angels Camp, one of two schools in the BHUHSD, which also includes a continuation school, Vallecito High School.
“I look forward to hearing the buzz of students on campus, something I don’t hear at my current office,” Nanik told the Enterprise. “I’m also excited to build upon the strong foundation at Bret Harte High School and develop new offerings for the students.”
Reflecting on his tenure as superintendent of schools, Nanik said he is most proud of the $2.4 million grant his department and the county co-authored for student wellness centers on elementary school campuses, additional funding secured for a medical science program at Calaveras High School, as well as his office’s COVID-19 response and an 80% vaccination rate among Calaveras County teachers.
“All of these were accomplished through forging strong relationships with other local and state agencies and organizations. I also worked hard to strengthen the relationship between CCOE (the Calaveras County Office of Education) and our school districts,” Nanik said.
Navigating “constantly changing guidance” during the pandemic has been a challenge, he added, particularly “when it came to balancing student and family needs with the governor’s office and the California Department of Public Health. It is important to preserve the relationships and trust between our schools and the community.”
Nanik will carry lessons learned working at the county level into his new role at BHUHSD.
“I have had so many valuable roles during my 21 years at CCOE. The most important lesson I've learned is that this is a people business, and relationships matter, along with the importance of transparent communication,” he said. “My focus will remain on students and their needs as technology becomes more and more prevalent in their lives.”
Saying ‘goodbye’
For outgoing BHUHSD superintendent Chimente, stepping away from his longtime role wasn’t so much a choice as it was a feeling that it was “the right time.”
“I will be 69 in March, and I wanted to be here to support our staff and students during the pandemic and to see our students back on campus,” he told the Enterprise. “My wife was born and raised in Angels Camp, and at this point we do not have any plans to leave the area.”
Chimente began his 46-year-long career in education in 1976, working as an 8th grade teacher at Columbia Elementary School in Tuolumne County until 1987, when he was briefly principal of Rail Road Flat Elementary School. In 1990, he became the assistant principal at Calaveras High School in San Andreas, moving up to become principal of two Calaveras Unified School District campuses in 1996, and then superintendent of Vallecito Union School District that same year. In 2006, he moved to BHUHSD as superintendent and never left.
“I believe that the greatest challenge was navigating our district through the Recession,” he said. “As a Basic Aid district, which relies almost entirely on local property taxes, we saw our budget cut by $3 million dollars. However, working together with staff and the governing board, we were able to maintain all of our programs and supports for our students.”
One way that the district made ends meet was by Chimente serving as both superintendent and principal for five years, starting in 2010.
Over the decades, Chimente says the biggest change he has witnessed in public school education is the increase in competition with other educational options.
“We must continue to strive to be competitive in our course offerings while maintaining our core values,” he said.
He believes his office’s greatest accomplishment was passing a bond in 2008 that provided $18 million to upgrade facilities and “enhance educational opportunities for students.”
Though he’s “not afraid of retirement,” Chimente says he will miss daily interactions with students on campus, as well as staff and parents “who have helped shape our school and the programs that we offer.”