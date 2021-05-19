Ebbetts Pass on Highway 4 and Sonora Pass on Highway 108 are scheduled to close at noon on Thursday due to a late-season snow storm.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for elevations above 6,500 feet from noon on Thursday until midnight.
The forecast calls for 2 to 4 inches of snow, with local accumulations of up to 6 inches and lighter accumulations down to between 3,500 and 5,000 feet.
“Stronger snow showers could develop into thundersnow with dangerous lightning. Mountain travel impacts are possible, including chain controls, travel delays, and lower visibilities,” the advisory reads. “Campers and hikers should prepare for winter conditions as well as the potential for lightning. Do not venture into the back country without winter gear this week.”
Winter weather advisories are issued when periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.
There is no estimated time for reopening the passes, but current road conditions can be viewed at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.