Low snowpack levels and unusually warm, dry February weather have many concerned that another drought is on the horizon. Fire season may start early this year if dry conditions persist, local officials say.
The Central Sierra snowpack is at 48% of normal for this time of year.
Since Oct. 1, the beginning of the water year, Calaveras County has received 9.15 inches of precipitation – 48% of normal – none of which fell this month, National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Craig Shoemaker told the Enterprise Monday.
“Right now we’re thinking it’s going to be a completely dry February,” Shoemaker said.
The NWS is forecasting a slight chance of rain showers for the Mother Lode Saturday, the last day of February.
Shoemaker said temperatures for the county have been running two degrees above normal as well.
Wildfire risks
Dry winters and low snowpack levels marked the start of some of the most intensive fire seasons over the past decade, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Chief Josh White told the Enterprise in a phone interview Monday.
The unit’s prescribed burns in high-elevation areas that are normally covered in snow this time of year are carrying unusually well, White said.
That’s productive for a controlled burn, “but not what we would expect to see in February,” White said. “We’re still holding out hope for late spring rains to come in and mitigate some of the dry conditions. What we’re seeing south in Tuolumne is grasses are already starting to turn on south- and west-facing slopes. For us to see grass turning in February is very concerning. We could anticipate an early start to fire season, as well as a significant potential threat later in the season because those fuels will be cured.”
Homeowners should take advantage of the short time they have left to clear hazardous fuels around their homes, White said. But be cautious: a number of burns have escaped on homeowners recently.
“Right now is the best time to get out and do any burning of debris piles. Get defensive space clearance done now, burn (tree) limbs, and stay in attendance,” White said. “What we’re seeing in the last week is people aren’t watching their fires, and it gets away. Keep grass mowed short around the house and only mow when it’s green.”
White said the agency may issue a burn suspension soon if dry conditions continue, and he warned that residents should be prepared for another “significant fire season.”
“Without spring rains, we’re just staying ready,” White said. “It was really nice to have that season last year to reset, but with what we’re seeing, this could potentially be another significant fire season.”
Shorter ski season?
Not likely, if current weather patterns keep.
Although there’s a shortage in fresh powder, favorable temperatures have done well to preserve the snow on the ground at Skyline Bear Valley Mountain Resort.
Bear Valley reported average depths of 54 inches on Feb. 21, with temperatures regularly dropping into the 20s at night.
“Temperatures have been cooperative, cold at night, hot in the day,” said Mark Silverstone, public relations manager for Bear Valley. “We’re not seeing the sticky spring slushy snow that you’ll get in April, because the sun is still low in the sky … and most of our terrain is north-facing, so we have great exposure to hold onto the snow.”
Silverstone said Presidents’ Day Weekend, in particular, drew record-setting crowds to the slopes, but the public perception of low snow levels may have made for a relatively light season otherwise.
The resort plans to stay open until April 19, around the same time it closed last year.
“We are 100% open and plan to stay that way,” Silverstone said. “We’ve had a great season. People are still coming in spite of the lack of fresh snow. There’s plenty of snow, the weather’s nice, and it’s a great time to learn how to ski, (since) crowds are light.”
Challenging the perception that this year’s ski season may have been a bust, Sierra Nevada Adventure Co. (SNAC) owner Shawn Seale said this winter has been “record-breaking” for the business, which offers ski and snowboard rentals in Arnold.
“By a big percentage and I’m even comparing to last year,” Seale said. “We’ve been buried alive in customers.”
The Highway 4 corridor normally sees a rush of out-of-towners observing “ski week,” which kicks off after Presidents’ Day Weekend for several Bay Area school districts.
George Washington’s birthday week was busier than usual this year, though, and Seale thinks that could be due to Tahoe regulars heading to Bear Valley instead.
“The No. 1 thing we’re seeing is a lot of people coming up this highway instead of going to Tahoe,” said Seale, who has been in the business for 24 years. “Bear Valley has had better snowfall than Tahoe, but I don’t necessarily think that’s why they’re coming. I think we’ve seen that as a trend. What this corridor offers is a lot less hassle” – smaller crowds, less congested traffic, shorter lift lines, cheaper lift tickets and reasonably priced accommodations.
Seale said wet winter storms in early December saturated and compressed the initial snow that fell around Thanksgiving, and the long cold snap that followed helped reinforce optimal skiing conditions.
With “the last big holiday of ski season” over and zero snow in the forecast, however, Seale worries that less people will make the trip.
For SNAC, that could mean transitioning to spring and summer activities earlier, which some canoe- and kayak-renters are already embracing.
“This weather’s got everybody thinking about summer,” Seale said.
Past wet seasons to absorb dry spell
The good news, for now, is that past wet seasons have kept water levels in a healthy range for most local reservoirs.
“Current snowpack conditions leave much to be desired, but California has seen even drier years,” said Randy Bowersox, a hydroelectric manager with the Northern California Power Agency. “And since two out of the last three prior winters have been very strong, most California reservoirs, including New Spicer Meadow, are in a good position to absorb a dry year.”
The agency maintains the 6-megawatt hydroelectric plant at the base of the New Spicer Meadow dam, in addition to up to 253 MW of electricity from the Collierville powerhouse downstream. Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) owns the dam, and the reservoir supplies water for consumptive use, irrigation, recreation, environmental purposes and power generation.
“At this time, CCWD has no water conservation restrictions in place,” said CCWD General Manager Michael Minkler in a statement Wednesday. “Customers may continue using water normally, while always being mindful not to waste this precious resource.”
At 81% capacity, water storage at New Melones Reservoir, which is part of the federal Central Valley Project, is down more than 30,000 acre-feet from the beginning of the month, according to Todd Plain, a spokesman for the Bureau of Reclamation, the agency that oversees the reservoir. That’s still 129% of its 15-year average for this time of year.
Releases to the Stanislaus River are higher than average “due to increased Delta requirements, since things have been extremely dry,” Plain said Monday.
Located below Tulloch Dam, Goodwin Dam, the diversion point to various Central Valley communities, is releasing 2,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). That’s 500 CFS higher than releases this time last year, which were above average as well, but that was due to flood-space requirements.
As for reservoirs fed by the Mokelumne River, Camanche Reservoir is at 69% of capacity, and releasing about 330 CFS, Andrea Pook, East Bay Municipal Utility District spokeswoman told the Enterprise Monday.
This time last year, the reservoir was releasing 2,800 CFS for flood control.
Eastward, Pardee Reservoir is at 89% capacity and releasing about 500 CFS, Pook said.
Although the Mokelumne basin’s precipitation levels are verging on historically low for February, “We still have March and some of April to see where we are for the season, and we have a healthy supply leftover from last year,” Pook said. “We started this year pretty high … It takes more than one bad year for us to call for conservation.”