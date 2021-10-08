The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit seized over 3,000 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $2.8 million while serving five search warrants for illegal marijuana cultivation over a three-day period last month, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
On Sept. 14, deputies seized 462 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $323,000 while serving a warrant in the 1800 block of Liberty Valley Road in Rail Road Flat. No suspects were contacted at the scene, but evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.
The same day, deputies seized 508 growing marijuana plants and two firearms while serving a warrant on Michel Road in Mountain Ranch. The value of the plants was estimated to exceed $355,000.
Phanh Saivong, 51, of Visalia, was contacted at the scene and issued a citation on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation and possession of marijuana for sale.
On Sept. 15, deputies seized 974 growing marijuana plants with a value estimated to exceed $681,000 while serving a warrant in the 6300 block of Old Gulch Road in San Andreas.
Kevin Leonel Casillas, 23, of Tomatlan, Mexico, was contacted at the scene and issued a citation on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation and possession of marijuana for sale.
Almost 400 growing marijuana plants were previously seized at the same property after deputies served a warrant in 2019.
On Sept. 16, deputies served a warrant in the 3800 block of Highway 12 in Burson, where 267 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $189,000 were seized. While no suspects were contacted at the scene, evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.
The same day, deputies seized 1,000 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $1.3 million while serving a warrant in the 4000 block of South Burson Road in Valley Springs.
“A large metal shop on the property had been converted to facilitate indoor marijuana cultivation,” the press release from the sheriff’s office reads. “At the time of the warrant service, two growing areas within the shop were in operation. However, several additional rooms as well as an upstairs area were still being constructed as growing areas.”
Yani Wu Dewu, 47, of Valley Springs, and Aipeng Qu Feng, 48, of Valley Springs, were contacted at the scene and issued a citation on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation and possession of marijuana for sale.