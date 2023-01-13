The Calaveras Chamber of Commerce is launching its Leadership Calaveras program again this year, with activities set to begin in February. The program was originally launched in 1996 and paused during the first couple of years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it’s back, championed by the chamber’s newly appointed interim CEO, Susan Weatherby.

The 10-month-long program is designed to acquaint leaders from a diverse range of industries with other leaders, officials, and programs throughout the county. It’s a sort of crash course in higher-level management, community problem-solving, networking, and understanding how the county works at a macro level.

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

