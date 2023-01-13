The Calaveras Chamber of Commerce is launching its Leadership Calaveras program again this year, with activities set to begin in February. The program was originally launched in 1996 and paused during the first couple of years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it’s back, championed by the chamber’s newly appointed interim CEO, Susan Weatherby.
The 10-month-long program is designed to acquaint leaders from a diverse range of industries with other leaders, officials, and programs throughout the county. It’s a sort of crash course in higher-level management, community problem-solving, networking, and understanding how the county works at a macro level.
The course, according to the program’s website, "is a program designed to encourage the development of community leaders, identify local issues and needs, and explore solutions."
The program includes various field trips to meet with individuals or groups that represent the county's cultural landscape, including technology and communications, utilities, environmental interests and natural resources, state government, agriculture and art, and recreation and tourism. Additional team-building exercises and individual board of supervisor or city council meetings, ride-alongs with law enforcement, and service organization meetings are part of the program. Each month has a different activity, beginning in February and ending in November 2023. Participants must attend a majority (seven) of these events and complete related assignments in order to “graduate” from the program.
Twelve to 15 candidates will be chosen from an application pool prior to the end of January. To be chosen for the program, interested community members must demonstrate potential or actual leadership abilities, community interest and involvement, and "a desire to assume expanded leadership responsibility."
“Another point about this program is, they have to identify an issue in the county that they can come up with a solution for. They have to work together to identify the issue and then work towards a goal to help or solve the issue," said Weatherby.
Spearheaded by Kathy Gallino in 2019, Calaveras County Director of Economic and Community Development, the program centered around homelessness within the county. The group did a point-in-time count of the homeless population and found it to be in the hundreds—not just a handful as previously thought, according to Weatherby.
Another Calaveras Leadership graduate, Kent Lambert, heralds the program as a great way to connect with others in the community and share information, calling it “valuable for personal growth.” Lambert participated in the program in 2016, after years of experiencing it from the other side as a presenter. Lambert said that the program influenced him "on a couple of different levels,” both as a presenter and as a leader during his decades-long career as a watershed and recreation manager at East Bay Municipal Utilities District (EBMUD).
“After that, I started integrating my staff, my subordinates that were in leadership roles and running them through the program, and it helped them in understanding their community better. It also helped the company, because East Bay MUD—not everybody likes EBMUD up here—but not everybody understands what we do. So it gives the chance to get connected and share the information, not just in terms of being a presenter, but with real people going through the same class. It's people from the sheriff's department, the hospital, the schools...people that they [participants] might not have crossed paths with otherwise."
In 2016, Lambert was part of a group effort with other Calaveras Leadership participants to raise awareness for the CodeRED emergency alert system that was launched in Calaveras County that year as a result of the 2015 Butte Fire. Lambert and other cohorts had magnets made and also took turns handing out reusable cloth grocery bags at area grocery stores in collaboration with CalWaste.
This year’s cohorts have a plethora of challenges to choose from, ranging from the stressed economy to tourism post-pandemic. They'll also get the chance to tour the California Office of Emergency Services and meet state lawmakers at the capitol.
A selection committee will choose applicants that they feel represent a diverse cross-section of “the Calaveras County community.” The application, which can be found on the program’s website, asks for a list of service organizations including civic, religious, political, government, social, or athletic in which the applicant actively participates. Other questions include educational background, demographic information, and an essay detailing the applicant's interest, "most important community accomplishment," and issues or growth opportunities within the county that the applicant would like to address.
Selected participants pay tuition upfront, which covers the cost of class materials, meals, a graduation ceremony, program t-shirts, and “project presentation at the chamber's annual dinner,” according to the website. The tuition fee is $550 for chamber members and $650 for non-members.
Weatherby says, “we’re gonna have a great time…and learn how to help the community.”
For more information on the Calaveras Leadership program or the application process, contact the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce at 209-754-5400 or email chamber@calaveras.org.