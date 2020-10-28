VUSD makes final push for Measure I support ahead of Nov. 3

As construction projects at Michelson and Hazel Fischer Elementary wrap up this week, Vallecito Union School District (VUSD) is urging voters to support Measure I to finish the job.
Voters approved the district’s $11 million Measure E in 2018, which paid for new kitchen and gym renovations, new roofs, bathroom replacements, asbestos removal, and heating and air-conditioning systems at both elementary schools.
Also addressed with the funding were structural issues with roof trusses and dry rot, along with new fire safety systems and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant areas.
Additionally, new air conditioning systems were installed at Avery Middle School.
“We were pleased to welcome interested community members on tours to see how the funds were spent,” said Superintendent Jim Frost in an Oct. 27 press release. “The school board and community have done an excellent job in positioning these sites with much needed infrastructure improvements to serve students for the next generation to come. We were also cognizant to employ local contractors and workers whenever possible throughout the various aspects of the job.”
The last remaining touches – striping and sealing the gyms at Michelson and Hazel Fischer Elementary schools – were completed as students returned to in-person instruction Sept. 28.
While Measure E was able to accomplish a lot, there’s still plenty of work to be done, including replacement of the antiquated track and field – a priority with the 2018 measure. Other improvements that still need to be funded include asbestos removal from buildings and repairing dry rot damage, according to VUSD.
To address these issues, the district has sponsored a $2.8 million general obligation bond on the Nov. 3 ballot.
“The bond measure will provide the remaining funds to complete the installation of the artificial track and field at Avery Middle School and additional projects, which were put on hold to remain in budget parameters within the elementary scope of work,” Frost said. “The track and field is an integral part of the middle school program and is also used extensively by the community.”
Painting, structural improvements and other “clean-up work,” including shade structures for students for outdoor lunch time would also be covered under the bond.
If approved by voters, the additional bond will cost households less than $10 annually for every $100,000 of assessed value, yielding an annual average of $252,000 through 2036.
Should Measure I pass, the district estimates the remaining renovations would be completed before spring of 2021.