Sheriff’s Log
Monday, May 16
Burglary
8:25 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Silver Rapids Road.
Assault
9:46 a.m., Murphys – Assault; report taken. Wylderidge Drive.
Disturbance
10:29 a.m., Paloma – Disturbance; report taken. Main Street.
Tuesday, May 17
Disturbance
10:50 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report taken. King Lane.
Subject arrested
3:38 p.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Theft
4:16 p.m., Jenny Lind – Theft; report taken. Ospital Road.
Wednesday, May 18
Battery
1:16 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Miller Court.
Burglary
1:18 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Green Ranch Road.
Subject arrested
1:48 p.m., Murphys – Subject arrested; report taken. Main Street.
Thursday, May 19
Theft
8:21 a.m., Wallace – Theft; report taken. Sagebrush Lane.
Trespassing
10 a.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; people staying in the creek near house. Citation issued. Main Street.
Battery
4:38 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Dunn Road.
Friday, May 20
Theft
10:18 a.m., Arnold – Theft; stolen aluminum rolling scaffold placed for sale on Instagram by suspect. No report taken. Oak Circle.
Theft
12:48 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; equipment stolen. Report taken. Highway 12.
Traffic stop
8:37 p.m., Angels Camp – Traffic stop; arrest made. South Main Street.
Saturday, May 21
Battery
10:47 a.m., West Point – Battery; physical altercation between landlord and tenant. Arrest made. Sawyer Road.
Trespassing
6:43 p.m., Valley Springs – Trespassing; arrest made. Myrtle Street.
Public intoxication
8:44 p.m., Angels Camp – Public intoxication; two males released to sober friends and owner declining report for damage to property. No report taken. Frogtown Road.
Sunday, May 22
Burglary
7:49 a.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.
Disturbance
11:46 a.m., Angels Camp – Disturbance; arrest made. Frogtown Road.
Theft
4:22 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; arrest made. Nove Way.