Sheriff’s Log

Monday, May 16

Burglary

8:25 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Silver Rapids Road.

Assault

9:46 a.m., Murphys – Assault; report taken. Wylderidge Drive.

Disturbance

10:29 a.m., Paloma – Disturbance; report taken. Main Street.

Tuesday, May 17

Disturbance

10:50 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report taken. King Lane.

Subject arrested

3:38 p.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Theft

4:16 p.m., Jenny Lind – Theft; report taken. Ospital Road.

Wednesday, May 18

Battery

1:16 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Miller Court.

Burglary

1:18 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Green Ranch Road.

Subject arrested

1:48 p.m., Murphys – Subject arrested; report taken. Main Street.

Thursday, May 19

Theft

8:21 a.m., Wallace – Theft; report taken. Sagebrush Lane.

Trespassing

10 a.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; people staying in the creek near house. Citation issued. Main Street.

Battery

4:38 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Dunn Road.

Friday, May 20

Theft

10:18 a.m., Arnold – Theft; stolen aluminum rolling scaffold placed for sale on Instagram by suspect. No report taken. Oak Circle.

Theft

12:48 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; equipment stolen. Report taken. Highway 12.

Traffic stop

8:37 p.m., Angels Camp – Traffic stop; arrest made. South Main Street.

Saturday, May 21

Battery

10:47 a.m., West Point – Battery; physical altercation between landlord and tenant. Arrest made. Sawyer Road.

Trespassing

6:43 p.m., Valley Springs – Trespassing; arrest made. Myrtle Street.

Public intoxication

8:44 p.m., Angels Camp – Public intoxication; two males released to sober friends and owner declining report for damage to property. No report taken. Frogtown Road.

Sunday, May 22

Burglary

7:49 a.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.

Disturbance

11:46 a.m., Angels Camp – Disturbance; arrest made. Frogtown Road.

Theft

4:22 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; arrest made. Nove Way.

