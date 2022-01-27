The California High Patrol (CHP) has released a report on a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 49, south of Big Bar Road in San Andreas.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m., when Kelly Dean Kuntz, 61, of Ione, was traveling northbound in his 2014 KW Tank Truck.
According to the CHP Kuntz was traveling, “at approximately 45 mph, approaching a curve in the roadway. Party #1 [Kuntz] failed to maintain Vehicle #1 within the traffic lane and allowed it to collide with the guard rail on the east roadway shoulder. The force of this collision caused Vehicle #1 to roll over the guard rail and roll into the ravine on the other side, where it came to rest.”
Kuntz sustained fatal injuries and was transported to the Calaveras County Coroner’s Office.
The CHP has stated that it is unknown whether or not drugs or alcohol were involved in this incident.