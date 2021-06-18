A local resident recently completed his Eagle Scout project just days before the deadline.
Soren Jensvold, 18, of Murphys, decided to improve one of the features at the skatepark in Murphys for his service project, which had to be completed before he turned 18.
“I ended up doing the project the week before I turned 18,” Jensvold said. “I was really kind of cutting it close.”
Jensvold recently graduated from Bret Harte High School, where he had been active in several sports prior to the pandemic, including wrestling, cross country, track, soccer, football and water polo.
“Once Covid came around, my senior season was kind of shot,” he said. “I needed something else to do.”
Jensvold decided to take up skateboarding, spending the bulk of his free time with friends at the skatepark in Murphys.
“I’d be at the park for eight hours a day, and that’s all I’d do,” he said.
With the deadline approaching earlier this year, Jensvold decided on his service project.
“It was something that I really cared about,” he said. “It’s something that I wanted to see done for the community and for the park.”
The feature that Jensvold improved is called a manual pad, an elevated concrete platform that skateboarders use to do a trick called a manual, which consists of riding on two wheels instead of four.
The side of the manual pad can be used for a trick called grinding, where skateboarders slide across a surface on the trucks of the skateboard.
“The manual pad that was there wasn’t very good,” he said. “It was a little bit too short and the angle iron on it was kind of janky so it was hard to grind on it.”
Jensvold decided to increase the dimensions of the concrete manual pad from 10 feet by 5 feet to 15 feet by 6 feet and to add a new piece of angle iron to the side for grinding.
It is fitting that a high school student designed the feature, as several Bret Harte students played a leading role in designing the 6,000-square-foot park in the early 2000s.
While the work only took a few days, preparing the project took between two and three months. Many people helped Jensvold to carry out the work, and many materials were donated. He also worked closely with the board of the Feeney Park Foundation, the nonprofit that manages the park.
Jensvold said he’s gotten a lot of positive feedback on his work from other skateboarders.
“Everyone loves it,” he said.
Jensvold said it felt good to finish the project and qualify as an Eagle Scout.
“I’ve been in the program since second grade, and it’s kind of the end goal,” he said. “It’s pretty cool.”