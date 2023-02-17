The Bret Harte Union High School Academic Decathlon (ACADEC) team is headed to Santa Clara for the 44th annual state competition next month, for the sixth time since 2015. State competitions will be held Mar. 23-26, 2023.
At the regionals, the Bullfrogs ACADEC team scored high all around, earning at least one medal in each category, according to Bret Harte ACADEC coach Jennifer Truman. The team earned a total of 48 medals.
Bullfrogs have represented Calaveras County at regional ACADEC competitions the past two years in a row, beating out competing teams from Calaveras and Tuolumne counties. At the state level, they’ll compete against over 300 other schools from throughout California in hopes of going on to the national competition.
This year’s ACADEC theme is “The American Revolution and the New Nation.”
Bret Harte students participating in this year’s competition include junior Sophie Bouma, junior Aurora Lewis, and senior Delaney Lenihan on the Honors team, junior Brody Burita, junior Delaney Owens, and freshman Leticia Vallejo on the Scholastic team, and senior Shannon O’Flinn, junior Mark Fleming, and junior Jade McBride on the Varsity team.