The Bret Harte Union High School Academic Decathlon (ACADEC) team is headed to Santa Clara for the 44th annual state competition next month, for the sixth time since 2015. State competitions will be held Mar. 23-26, 2023.

At the regionals, the Bullfrogs ACADEC team scored high all around, earning at least one medal in each category, according to Bret Harte ACADEC coach Jennifer Truman. The team earned a total of 48 medals. 

