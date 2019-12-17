A transient man who was convicted of strangling his sister in her San Andreas home was sentenced to life in prison on Dec. 16, with eligibility for parole after 25 years.
Sean McGeough, 56, who was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury of 12 at the Calaveras County Superior Court on Nov. 18, remained silent and expressionless while Judge Timothy Healy issued his sentence.
Before the sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Brad Jones, who tried the case on behalf of the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office, reviewed the details of the 2016 murder, in which McGeough was staying at 54-year-old Stephanie McGeough’s home before and after her death, and attempted to conceal her body before fleeing to Nevada in her SUV.
“This was a gruesome crime and senseless tragedy for Stephanie’s family,” Jones stated in a news release. “Stephanie’s life was on the right track, when (Sean) McGeough decided to end it.”
“We are thankful for the time and dedication that the Jury put into hearing this difficult case, and relieved he will be off the streets for awhile,” District Attorney Barbara M. Yook stated in the release.
Beyond the final requests of the prosecution and the defense, there were no statements delivered during the brief sentencing hearing. The courtroom was absent of spectators, including McGeough’s mother, Barbara Hale, who was one of 10 witnesses brought forward by the prosecution during the eight-day trial.
“This is a conviction of first-degree murder where no none testified that Ms. McGeough was murdered,” Public Defender Richard Esquivel addressed the court. “That is our frustration.”
Before delivering the sentence, Judge Healy stated that the court did not find Sean McGeough eligible for probation due to two or more prior felony charges and a conviction.
The sentence of 25 years to life in prison for a first degree murder conviction is “the only option the court has,” Healy said, before ordering the transportation of McGeough to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and wishing him “good luck.”
McGeough has been in the custody of the Calaveras County Jail since July of 2017. He was arrested in Nevada approximately eight months after Stephanie McGeough’s badly decomposed body was discovered in her home.