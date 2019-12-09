County sees low jobless rates, wages

Unemployment rates in Calaveras County saw a slight uptick in October at 3.2%, emerging from an (at least) 30-year record low of 3% in September. National unemployment rose 0.1% from a five-decade low of 3.6%, while statewide unadjusted rates fell to 3.7% – the lowest since the 1970s.
During the peak of the Great Recession, unemployment rates in California hovered at around 12%, and Calaveras County climbed to 15.5% in January of 2011, according to the state Employment Development Department (EDD) database.
Currently, with a labor force estimated to be 21,610 strong in October, unemployment rates have remained in a downward trend for several years. However, those numbers do not account for the roughly 20,000 county citizens over the age of 16 who are not in the labor force due to retirement, disability or other reasons.
In a population of approximately 45,000, a U.S. Census Bureau 2013-2017 American Community Survey estimated that over 20% of noninstitutionalized Calaveras County citizens consider themselves disabled. Those rates are even higher in citizens over 65, who constitute almost 28% of the county’s total population.
Likewise, unemployment projections don’t account for those who are underemployed or choose to leave the county for other opportunities.
Census data show less than 20% of Calaveras County residents over 25 have obtained a bachelor’s degree, while just over 43% have earned an associate’s degree or attended college without earning a degree. Comparative statewide demographics show 32.6% of the population over 25 have earned a bachelor’s degree or higher and 29.3% have some college education or an associate’s degree.
Those who remain in the Calaveras County labor force will most likely work in government, health care, education, retail trade, leisure and hospitality, or natural resources, mining and construction, which are the largest local employers shown by EDD data.
Census surveys report about 32% of county households earn less than $35,000 annually.
According to Calaveras County Economic and Community Development Director Kathryn Gallino, retail, leisure and hospitality are the largest collective industries, with EDD data showing 2,700 county citizens employed in those fields in October.
But those industries, which include food service and tourism, are often seasonal and low-paying, Gallino said. Agriculture, too, is usually seasonal.
Local business owner Gretel Tiscornia has had experience in both realms of restaurant management and retail, and has come to the conclusion that Calaveras County customers are always hungry for food, but not so much boutique clothing.
“Every single person needs to eat. Not everybody needs to shop,” said Tiscornia, who branched out from her popular Pickle Patch Deli in San Andreas to open Mingo’s on Main in downtown Angels Camp last spring. “You’re dealing with Amazon, and you can’t even beat them.”
According to Tiscornia, retail is far easier (and more enjoyable) than food service, but it doesn’t pay. Though she believes downtown Angels Camp will flourish in the coming years with the addition of new “anchor businesses” like the Utica Hotel and Bar, local interest in the area is dismally low.
And although retail remains one of the largest industries in Calaveras County in terms of employment, employees, like Tiscornia’s, are often paid no more than minimum wage, and profits are usually surpassed by smaller industries like agriculture, which employed 510 people in October, according to EDD data.
The largest private employer in the county is Sierra Pacific Industries timber company, while local government, the hospital, clinics and schools remain the biggest single-point employers, according to Gallino.
However, educational and health services is one of the few supersectors that lost employees last year, along with state government.
Local health care is in an upswing, with the Valley Springs Health and Wellness Center hiring around 20 new employees, Mark Twain Health Care District CEO Dr. Randy Smart reported, and employment at Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas has hovered around 320 employees in recent years, according to hospital representatives, with several positions currently posted.
However, Calaveras County Unified School District had to implement staff reductions last year, and there could be more to come, Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik told the Enterprise.
“It’s too early to tell if we need to make that kind of reduction to meet budget requirements. We always hope to do retirements,” Nanik said. “It all depends on what the state budget numbers come in at. We always try to cut it as close as possible, because it’s affecting people’s livelihoods and our students.”
According to Nanik, the main source of woe for Calaveras County schools has been a decline in enrollment, which has totaled almost 1,000 students lost since 2003.
This past year, there was a slight uptick in enrollment with the addition of about 200 students, he said, though it’s too early to tell if the trend will stabilize.
During the 2016 urgency ordinance for cannabis cultivation, some county school districts saw an increase in population, Nanik said, and his office is “keeping an eye” on the situation as cannabis returns to the community.
Still, a sudden influx in enrollment may not be the blessing it would appear to be, as county schools are near employment capacity and may find challenges in accommodating more students.
Similarly, low unemployment rates make it difficult to find qualified candidates for open positions, Nanik said.
Regarding the decrease in state government employees, Gallino said, “It’s good to see that government is shrinking. Government should not be the biggest employer, that’s kind of economics 101. Some people will disagree with me, but the largest growth should be in the private sector.”
Gallino says there has been significant growth in the past few years – particularly in the realm of wine and agritourism.
Recreation and tourism bring in the most money annually, followed by cattle, timber and wine, she said. Soon, however, Calaveras County’s agricultural industry will grow to include cannabis, which may disrupt that hierarchy.
“It will be interesting to see next year,” Gallino said. “It’s going to be very impactful, and I don’t mean that negative(ly) or positive(ly). The way I look at it is it’s an industry, just like any other industry.”