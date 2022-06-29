Sheriff’s Log
Monday, June 20
Traffic stop
12:21 a.m., Avery – Traffic stop; arrest made. Highway 4 and Avery Sheep Ranch Road.
Burglary
1:28 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Burglary
1:42 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Tuesday, June 21
Burglary
3:32 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. East Murray Creek Road.
Burglary
5:41 p.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Lily Gap Road.
Burglary
10:58 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Doe Road.
Wednesday, June 22
Fraud
11:27 a.m., Valley Springs – Fraud; report taken. Ormes Court.
Suspicious person
1:31 p.m., West Point – Suspicious person; male throwing rocks and punching the ground. Citation issued. General Court.
Battery
8:02 p.m., West Point – Battery; report taken. Spink Road.
Thursday, June 23
Burglary
7:36 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, in progress; arrest made. Pool Station Road.
Battery
11:31 a.m., West Point – Battery; report taken. Sawyer Lane.
Theft
3:38 p.m., Burson – Theft; report taken. Wade Lane.
Friday, June 24
Theft
5:28 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Market Street.
Vandalism
4:10 p.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; report taken. Quill Road.
Burglary
8:06 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Tom Bell Road.
Saturday, June 25
Burglary
4:46 a.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. South Horseshoe Drive.
Theft
5:52 p.m., Angels Camp – Theft; report taken. Morgan Road.
Suspicious person
8:41 p.m., Arnold – Suspicious person; arrest made. Highway 4.
Sunday, June 26
Battery
5:28 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
7:06 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious or parked vehicle; subjects sleeping on private property and were asked to leave. No report taken. Church Hill Road.
Battery
8:59 a.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. Quail Hill Road.
Booking Log
Monday, June 20
Arthur Herman Castillo Jr., 50, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. at Highway 4 and Avery Sheep Ranch Road in Avery and booked on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.
Wednesday, June 22
Christina Marie Davis, 34, was arrested at 8:53 a.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Thursday, June 23
Crystel Marie Contreras, 46, was arrested at 12:38 a.m. at the 0 block of West St. Charles Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Shawn Christopher Anderson, 45, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. at the San Andreas Town Hall and booked on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and violating probation.
Gary Michael Rider, 30, was arrested at 6 p.m. Kiva Drive and Arrowhead Street in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Saturday, June 25
Franklin Joseph Hernandez Archer, 32, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. at Stinson View and Sparrowk roads in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of smuggling a controlled substance into a jail or prison.
Craig James Smith, 53, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. at the 1400 block of Maple Street in Arnold and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.