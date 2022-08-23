The case involving the discovery of a badly decomposed body in Wallace has another twist as the Calaveras County Coroner has released new findings.

After Randall Freer, 63, died unexpectedly in Jackson, Calif., authorities went to the home of his next of kin in the 9000 block of Camanche Parkway in Wallace, where they discovered the mummified body of Randall’s father, Ada Clinton Freer, estimated to be 91, in a chair.

