The case involving the discovery of a badly decomposed body in Wallace has another twist as the Calaveras County Coroner has released new findings.
After Randall Freer, 63, died unexpectedly in Jackson, Calif., authorities went to the home of his next of kin in the 9000 block of Camanche Parkway in Wallace, where they discovered the mummified body of Randall’s father, Ada Clinton Freer, estimated to be 91, in a chair.
Officials initially reported that although the house appeared to have not been entered for years, a fan was running inside.
“There wasn't a square inch of floor that did not have rodent droppings on it,” said Coroner Kevin Raggio. “All the food and everything had been completely consumed by the rodents and so forth, including him. He was basically mummified, so his skin turned to leather. He could have sat there for another 20 years, just like he is, and probably look exactly the same.”
After the discovery of the body, Raggio had come across recent bank statements in Ada’s home. From there he determined that Randall was on Ada’s bank account and had been collecting his late father's Social Security checks.
“He was legal to sign checks, but he was not legal to be collecting [his father’s] Social Security,” said Raggio.
Due to the state of Ada’s body, an exact cause of death or date was unable to be determined, however the last check to be signed by Ada is dated 2016. Raggio stated that Ada could have died any time from 2016 to even one year ago but suspects he had been sitting in his home for at least three years.
However, forensic anthropologist Dr. Allison Gallaway was able to eliminate any suspicion of foul play as she was not able to find any sort of damage to Ada’s organs, bones, or skin that would point in that direction. This was backed up by forensic pathologist Dr. Robert Lawrence, who examined Ada’s body afterward.
Raggio suspects that Randall had discovered his deceased father's body and simply never reported it. He also brought up that due to Ada’s exact date of death being unknown, it would be difficult for Ada’s family or Social Security to determine how much money they would be able to recover should they choose to pursue the case.
In his 38 years of working at the mortuary and 20 years as a coroner, he has not come across a case quite like this.
“Just when you think you’ve seen it all, you see something else,” said Raggio.
Raggio’s investigation has come to an end while Ada’s nieces and nephews have been notified of the situation.
According to Lt. Greg Stark of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, there is no new information to report, but the sheriff’s office is still “investigating and evaluating the case to determine if additional investigations are required.”