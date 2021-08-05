Authorities and the friends and family of a missing local man have been searching for him since he was reportedly last seen driving to Sonora on the afternoon of Aug. 2.
John Stivers, 52, was reported missing later that evening, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. His car was located by deputies soon after, parked alongside Campo Seco Road in Jamestown.
Stivers is still missing.
Friends of Stivers say he is a husband and father from Copperopolis who owns a business in Jamestown. They and his family have been contacting media and posting flyers in the hopes that Stivers will soon be found.
“We have a huge network here with family and friends doing everything we possibly can. … There is a huge investigation going on,” said Lael Potter, a neighbor and friend of Stivers, on Thursday. “He’s very well-known in the community. All over Tuolumne, Calaveras and Stanislaus. Everybody knows him.”
According to Stivers's wife, Michelle, the couple have owned Lake Tulloch RV Campground and Marina in Jamestown for 17 years.
"It's just surreal. None of it makes sense," she told the Enterprise regarding her husband's disappearance. "I know (the sheriff's office) is really taking this seriously and working really hard to try to find him."
Michelle added that she wanted to thank the community for the "outpouring" of support.
Stivers is described as being 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 215 pounds with hazel eyes and salt-and-pepper hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, possibly a Lake Tulloch shirt and a Tillys hat.
Anyone with information related to Stiver’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (209) 694-2900.