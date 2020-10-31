Natural Bridges to reopen, other New Melones areas to close

The Bureau of Reclamation announced several seasonal operations changes at New Melones Lake on Friday, including the reopening of Natural Bridges Trail, closures of several recreational areas and changes to hours of operation.
The Natural Bridges Trail will reopen on Nov. 1, with daily visitation hours from 7 a.m. until sunset.
Several closures will be in effect between Nov. 1 and March 31 to allow the Bureau of Reclamation to replace water lines, perform maintenance and allow for natural resource recovery.
At the Tuttletown Recreation Area, the Manzanita and Chamise campgrounds, Fiddleneck and Oak Knoll group camps, Lupine Day Use Area and dump station will be closed, while all other Tuttletown locations will remain open.
For the Glory Hole Recreation Area, the Ironhorse Campground and Big Oak Campground campsites 113-132 will be closed, along with the Osprey Point Day Use Area and the Angels Creek Boat Launch. All other Glory Hole locations will remain open, including the Big Oak campsites 90-112 and 133-144.
The New Melones Lake Visitor Center is open for pass sales from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and the entrance gates to Tuttletown and Glory Hole are open daily from 4 a.m.-9 p.m.
Both the Visitor Center Museum and the Administrative Office remain closed due to COVID-19, but the phone lines are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
For more information, call (209) 536-9094, ext. 0, or visit the New Melones Lake website at usbr.gov/mp/ccao/newmelones.