Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District chief Richard Dickinson spoke to the board of supervisors at the July 19 meeting about the tragic drowning of a 14-year-old boy at Lake Camanche a few days prior.
He thanked East Bay Municipal Utility District rangers, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office marine safety unit, and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office dive team for their efforts in the search.
Dickinson emphasized the importance of financial support for these rescue teams, stating “Whatever the dive team needs, I think they’re planning on buying another boat, whatever technology you can give them. I know me as a father of two and watching that all day having never left—I just want to say to the sheriff yesterday, thank you for bringing closure. Because without them we probably would have found the body maybe a week or two weeks down the road. I know the family is very grateful, and I just wanted to say thank you, and please support them in their dive efforts.”
“Bringing that closure home to the family is true bravery, and I just want to thank everyone involved in that situation,” said District 5 supervisor Benjamin Stopper.
Amended Groundwater Sustainability Act
The Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) was previously passed in 2014 by then Gov. Jerry Brown in order to combat the severe droughts that the state was and is currently facing. Its intent is to provide a plan to improve groundwater management among different agencies across the state.
The Enterprise covered the SGMA when it was first opened for public comment back in 2019.
The SGMA has two parts that were addressed at the meeting, the Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) and the Groundwater Sustainability Agency (GSA). The board was presented with amendments to the GSP for approval.
According to deputy CAO Marcos Munoz, “The amendments to the GSP were required to be completed after a review of the original GSP submitted to the Department of Water Resources (DWR) were deemed incomplete in January 2022. The amendments to the GSP included a series of Technical Memoranda addressing the deficiencies and corrective actions.”
The four technical memoranda that Munoz referred to are groundwater levels, drinking water and shallow wells, water quality, and land subsidence.
Over on the GSA side, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on March 28 that requires, “Well permit applications for wells that are within a GSA's jurisdiction to be reviewed by the GSA to ensure that granting a permit will not interfere with the GSA's Groundwater Sustainability Plan or with its goals under SGMA. The current GSA MOU does not provide a mechanism by which the GSA can provide such review. This amendment to the MOU would allow the Technical Advisory Committee, under the GSA, to provide well permit reviews as required by the Executive Order,” according to the item handout.
District 1 Supervisor and Vice Chair Gary Tofanelli has been handling matters related to the SGMA. He expressed his support with a sense of urgency for the board to approve the amendments which they did unanimously.
Fiscal Year 2022-23 capital improvement projects
Capital improvement projects (CIPs) are repairs or construction of county buildings and facilities such as community centers, technology infrastructure, and integrated waste management facilities. These projects do not include county roads or bridges as those fall under public works.
Marcos Munoz updated the board on several CIP projects that were approved for the fiscal year 2022-23. Munoz stated that some of the current projects were rolled over from the previous fiscal year.
Munoz stated in his presentation that there are a total of 16 projects, all of which fall under five categories. Equipment replacement and upgrades, which includes a main data center, network equipment refresh, archives network connectivity, jail cameras and detention controls, as well as jail/SO building HVAC mechanical system upgrades.
Under the remodels and cabling category, the projects are remodeling of the assessor, auditor, and public health offices, as well as networking associated with the remodels. There are also plans to remodel Railroad Flat School/Community Center.
A landfill CIP at the Rock Creek Landfill involves siding repair of one of the buildings. Large construction projects include a government center electrical upgrade, a new district attorney building, and a new animal services building.
The county is exploring opportunities to secure a grant for future planned projects, including a behavioral health building.
Munoz stated that they plan to finish most of the projects this year with the exception of some of the larger projects. All the projects are at various stages, with the county awaiting for approval on some and looking to consolidate others.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on July 26 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.