Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District chief Richard Dickinson spoke to the board of supervisors at the July 19 meeting about the tragic drowning of a 14-year-old boy at Lake Camanche a few days prior. 

He thanked East Bay Municipal Utility District rangers, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office marine safety unit, and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office dive team for their efforts in the search. 

