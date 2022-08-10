Sheriff’s Log
Monday, Aug. 1
Theft
3:20 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; coin box in bathroom is missing off the wall as well as the shower heads. Report taken. South Petersburg Road.
Burglary
4:20 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Camanche Parkway South.
Suspicious person
8:12 p.m., West Point – Suspicious person; one detained. Report taken. Highway 26 and Barney Way.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Disturbance
11:09 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Highway 26.
Suspicious person
1:35 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; customer attempting to purchase alcohol and formula with fake credit card. Subject left prior to deputy arrival. No report taken.
Suspicious circumstances
2:28 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; arrest made. Highway 12.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Suspicious circumstances
9:09 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Pope Street.
Fraud
10:04 a.m., Valley Springs – Fraud; report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Disturbance
10:18 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Indecent exposure
4:43 a.m., Valley Springs – Indecent exposure; report taken. Gold Creek Drive.
Vandalism
7:19 a.m., Angels Camp – Vandalism; fence cut at storage facility. Report taken. Highway 49.
Burglary
7:38 a.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 49 and Rainbow Way.
Friday, Aug. 5
Forgery
3:10 p.m., Valley Springs – Forgery; report taken. Baldwin Street.
Assist boater
6:37 p.m., Valley Springs – Assist boater; reporting party’s boat ran aground and bent the propeller. Report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Theft
7:47 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; reporting party’s wallet stolen from shopping cart. Report taken. Riley Way.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Theft
4:29 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; mail stolen. Report taken. South Railroad Flat Road.
Burglary
9:57 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Berkesey Lane.
Battery
3:14 p.m., Angels Camp – Battery; report taken. Spur Street.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Theft
2:13 p.m., Angels Camp – Theft; cash stolen. No report taken. Spur Street.
Boating accident
2:43 p.m., Valley Springs – Boating accident; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Disturbance
9:51 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; verbal threats. Report taken. Iroquois Circle.
Felony Booking Log
Monday, Aug. 1
Tyler Laurence Wilson, 37, was arrested at 11:05 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Timothy Lee Potts, 48, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. at the 3000 block of South Petersburg Road in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Rachel Dawn Patterson, 33, was arrested at 11:49 a.m. at the 3000 block of South Petersburg Road in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Michael Galedrige, 37, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. at the 4500 block of Moaning Cave Road in Vallecito and booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer and exhibiting a deadly weapon to resist arrest.
Gail Catherine Nellis, 65, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. at Hawg Dawg’s in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Nicholas Matthew Tate, 33, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. at the 13700 block of Camanche Parkway South in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Maria Aguilera, 44, was arrested at 1 p.m. at Highway 12 and Burson Road in Burson and booked on suspicion of selling or transporting marijuana and possessing a controlled substance for sale.