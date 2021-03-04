Students and families at Hazel Fischer Elementary School in Arnold will soon have access to expanded mental health services.
“Through a partnership between Calaveras Health and Human Services Agency Behavioral Health Program, the Calaveras County Office of Education and the Vallecito Union School District (VUSD), students and families at Hazel Fischer Elementary School will be soon be able to access a wide array of mental health services provided by Sierra Child and Family Services,” a press release from VUSD reads.
The grant-funded program is made possible through the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission (MHSOAC) Student Wellness Center 2020-2024 grant project. The coordination of the grant was spearheaded by Kathryn Eustis at the Calaveras County Office of Education.
“The grant provides four-day-a-week mental health and wrap-around service to support the Hazel Fischer community addressing a wide range of family services,” the release reads. “The grant provides for an on-site specialist four days each week at Hazel Fischer. Services include ongoing professional development for staff, as well as overall wellness support for students.”
Parents may opt-out of services, which follow a tiered intervention model. Direct counseling will require a specific permission slip, Hazel Fischer Principal Dr. Ray Fausel said.
“I hope that it will fill the void for our students and families that need additional support that aren’t currently being met by our amazing in-house counseling services,” he said. “The scope of services are fluid and can address the needs of the community as they come up.”
The new services are expected to begin within the next 30 days, and Sierra Child and Family Services personnel will “follow robust COVID-19 protocols as well as all guidelines related to therapy providers,” the release reads.
“It is an honor that Hazel Fischer was chosen as one of the pilot sites for this grant, which could provide transformative mental health services for the students and families in this district,” Fausel said.
For more information, contact VUSD Assistant Superintendent Louise Simson at (650) 996-3290.