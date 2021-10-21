The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit eradicated an estimated $3.8 million in marijuana at a residence in Jenny Lind on Oct. 5.
While serving a search warrant for illegal marijuana cultivation in the 7000 block of Adams Road, deputies found 2,887 growing marijuana plants and 77 pounds of processed marijuana.
“Upon law enforcement arrival at the property, two people attempted to flee from the scene and were apprehended by deputies and ultimately placed under arrest,” a press release from the sheriff’s office reads. “The residence and a large metal shop building had been entirely converted to facilitate indoor marijuana cultivation. Modifications to the shop building included the addition of a second interior level which was used exclusively for cultivating marijuana. Calaveras County Code Enforcement Officers responded to the site and Red Tagged it for numerous violations and hazards.”
Yueneng Chen, 33, of Valley Springs, and Ye Wubing, 46, of Valley Springs, were booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
In addition, the sheriff’s office eradicated two smaller illegal marijuana grows last month in Copperopolis and Wilseyville.
On Oct. 6, deputies served a search warrant in the 2000 block of Stagecoach Road in Copperopolis, where they found 116 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $81,000.
Alvaro Ernesto Garcia, 56, of Copperopolis, was contacted at the scene and issued a citation on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Deputies served another warrant on Oct. 14 in the 4000 block of Blue Mountain Road in Wilseyville, where 135 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $94,000 were seized.
Last year, 231 growing marijuana plants were seized on the same property. No suspects were contacted at the scene.
Evidence was collected at all three sites, and investigations are ongoing.