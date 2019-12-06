At a residence in the 2000 block of South Ranchero Road in Valley Springs on Dec. 5., authorities seized 2,527 plants and more than 8 pounds of processed marijuana and arrested two people, one of which had to be hospitalized.
The strong smell of engine exhaust was immediately noticeable upon entering the grow, and was eventually tracked to a 7,000-watt generator running in a center room, according to a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Deputies took a “non-compliant” adult male into custody, and located a “partially coherent” adult female in a bedroom adjacent to the running generator.
Due to the potential for carbon monoxide exposure, medics were called to the scene to treat both suspects. The female was transported to a local hospital for additional medical attention.
“Extreme mold” and electrical hazards were found throughout the residence, which was equipped with a commercial electrical supply as well as solar power. The generator was powering a portion of grow lights.
The residence and several outbuildings had been entirely converted into an illegal indoor marijuana growing facility. Calaveras County Code Enforcement red-tagged the structure as uninhabitable.
Wenmin Yang, 65, and Xiulan Yang, 65, were charged with illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a drug house, renting or leasing a drug house, conspiracy to commit crime and resisting a peace officer.
Evidence was collected at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.