CCSO issues unique BOL alert

The night before Christmas was a relatively quiet one for the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, with one big, jolly exception.
At 8:02 p.m. on Dec. 24, the sheriff’s log reads, “Be on the Look Out.”
The following reads, “Occurred on Jeff Tuttle Drive, in San Andreas. Attention all Calaveras units prepare to copy a BOL (be on the lookout) out of the North Pole. BOL for 459 (burglary), 484 (petty theft), 23103 (reckless driving). Subject last seen heading westbound at a very high rate of speed in a bright red sleigh pulled by nine reindeer, one with a shiny red nose. Subject’s primary mode of entry into residences is to land his sleigh on rooftops and make entry via chimney. Once inside subject has been known to 484 cookies and milk. Subject is described as an older WMA (white male adult), black rimmed glasses, with snow-white hair and large beard. Subject is 5-foot, 09-inches tall and 310 pounds, with a belly that shakes like jelly. Clothing is described as a red velvet suit and cap lined with white fur, black boots, also carrying a very, very large red duffle bag. If seen, do not attempt to apprehend; please perform an FI (field interview) as subject has knowledge of highly sensitive information pertaining to who is naughty and nice. Subject’s last known location is … As leaving he could be heard shouting, ‘Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!’ … Disposition: No Report Taken.”