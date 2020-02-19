While Jackson Rancheria makes money through games of chance, its recent donation to the Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) is sure to be a win for local residents.
In December 2019, the Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians made a donation of $10,000 to the CCF, which will be used to directly benefit its competitive grants program.
“A dedicated, loyal supporter and business partner, Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort continues to bolster CCF in meeting their commitment to support grassroots community groups and charitable causes within Calaveras County,” a Feb. 13 press release states. “Grants, scholarships and general assistance are the vehicles used. Over the past years, Jackson Rancheria has donated over $110,000 to the foundation.”
Longtime West Point residents Genna Hurst and Beth Childs spearheaded the creation of the CCF, which was formed in 2000 through the work of an informal committee of local residents. It is now the largest general-purpose charitable organization in Calaveras County.
“With on-going generous donations from donors like the Rancheria and others, CCF has been able to provide over $2.4 million in grants, scholarships and assistance since the Foundation’s creation,” the release states.
The CCF is guided by an all-volunteer board of directors, with the mission of “improving Calaveras communities by providing grants to partner organizations, assisting donors, and providing leadership in addressing charitable causes,” according to its website.
Chief Executive Officer of Jackson Rancheria Crystal Jack said that it was a privilege for her organization to be able to contribute to the nonprofit.
“It is our sincere hope that these funds will be used to positively impact our local communities and to provide important services to those who need it most,” she said.
For more information on the CFF, call 736-1845 or visit calaverascommunityfoundation.org.