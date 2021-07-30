Christopher Bates, 34, of San Andreas, was arrested on Thursday morning after backing his 2002 Mercedes into the sheriff’s substation in Arnold, according to a press release from California Highway Patrol (CHP).
At around 4:41 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm call at the substation, which is located in the Meadowmont Shopping Center.
“Upon their arrival, they found (Bates) in his vehicle, the vehicle on the sidewalk of the shopping center, backed up to the front door of the substation,” the release reads. “The windows, window framing and front door had been pushed into the office by approximately 1 inch.”
Deputies made contact with Bates, who said that he had backed into the building. CHP arrived at the scene at 5:15 a.m. to investigate the collision. Officers determined that Bates was under the influence of drugs and placed him under arrest.
The substation was unoccupied at the time of the collision, and no injuries were reported. The case remains under investigation.